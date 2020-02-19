Robin Radar Systems Confirmed as Sponsor for Defence Aviation Safety 2020

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

SMi Reports: Robin Radar Systems will be sponsoring the Defence Aviation Safety conference in London this April.

London, United Kingdom, February 19, 2020 --(



The latest update on the conference is that Robin Radar Systems has signed up as a sponsor, alongside BAE Systems. Robin Radar Systems will be speaking and exhibiting at the conference.



Robin Radar Systems aim to increase safety and security for both humans and birds by combining purpose-built radars with unique software algorithms. Their bird radars are installed at numerous civil and military airports around Europe, including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin and Copenhagen. There, they monitor birds all around the airport to prevent bird strikes on approaching and departing aircraft. They also protect birds themselves and help to reduce the environmental impact of wind turbines with avian radars at wind farms.



The Royal Netherlands Air Force (RNLAF) has deployed their bird radars at scale, protecting all their national airbases and bombing ranges in the Netherlands.



Their counter-drone radars have regularly been used to protect infrastructure, events and VIPS from rogue drones, and have also been permanently deployed at military and civil airports, including London Heathrow.



Listed in the top three most innovative Dutch companies, Robin Radar have received FD Gazelle, and Deloitte Fast 50, fast-growing business awards, and have been listed as an official Great Place to Work.



Organisations looking to sponsor Defence Aviation Safety alongside Robin Radar Systems and BAE Systems should contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk.



Registrations for the event can be made online and an early bird saving of £100 is available for bookings made before 28th February 2020: http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom8



The event promises to bring together experts from government and industry to discuss defence aviation safety in depth and explore strategies which aim to enhance the protection of lives and capability for aviators and ground crew operating in today’s battle environment.



Defence Aviation Safety Conference

23rd – 24th April 2020

London, UK

Lead Sponsor: BAE Systems

Sponsor: Robin Radar Systems



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.defenceaviationsafety.com/prcom8



