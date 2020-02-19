RAMPF – Material & Process Technology for Electrical/Electronic Components

Press Releases RAMPF Press Release

Middle East Energy 2020 in Dubai – Reactive resins and dispensing systems for sealing, casting, and bonding.

Grafenberg, Germany, February 19, 2020



RAMPF Polymer Solutions – Reactive Resin Systems



RAMPF Polymer Solutions based in Grafenberg, Germany, is a leading developer and manufacturer of reactive resin systems based on polyurethane, epoxy, and silicone. The product portfolio includes liquid and thixotropic sealing systems, electro casting resins with high thermal conductivity, performance materials, elastomers, and adhesive systems.



The product focus at MEE 2020 is FIPFG technology with polyurethane and silicone systems for control cabinets and electrical enclosures. These serve as control centers in which electronic components of machines and systems are protected from dust, liquids, and other influences. For this challenging task, RAMPF Polymer Solutions has developed high-performance sealing foams consisting of polyurethane (RAKU® PUR) and silicone (RAKU® SIL) systems for in- and outdoor applications. The two-component materials are UL, NEMA, and ATEX approved.



Further advantages are:

> IP 67, 68, etc. classification

> Suitable for indoor and outdoor applications

> Strong abrasion surface

> Chemical resistance

> Adhesion on different materials

> Fast curing, handling, and assembly



As indoor, outdoor, and offshore control cabinets must meet different requirements depending on their operating environment, RAKU® PUR and RAKU® SIL sealing systems are tailor-made for the respective application areas.



RAMPF Production Systems – Dispensing Technology & Automation Concepts



RAMPF Production Systems based in Zimmern ob Rottweil, Germany, is one of the world’s leading suppliers of mixing & dispensing technology for sealing, bonding, foaming, and casting single-, dual-, and multi-component reactive resin systems. The compact dispensing cells and dispensing robots, set up with high-performance controllers from Siemens or Beckhoff, meet every requirement in terms of dynamism, interaction, and data management.



In addition to its core competence of mixing and dispensing technology, the company specializes in the automation of production facilities with integrated dispensing technology. By combing mixing and dispensing expertise with product-specific automation concepts, RAMPF generates the highest customer benefit. Automation solutions include handling and robotics (e.g. KUKA, ABB, FANUC, DENSO), component transport (part carriers, conveyor belts, rotary indexing tables), recording process parameters with MES connection, construction tools and equipment, heat treatment (infrared, convexion, HF procedure, microwave technology), image processing and sensors, and contactless measuring technology.



Benjamin Schicker

+49.7123.9342-0



www.rampf-group.com



