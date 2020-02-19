New Look Painting Company Llc Has Hired a New Commercial Estimator

Press Releases New Look Painting Company LLC Press Release

"As we continue to grow, we saw the need to add another estimator to our staff. When we read Brandon's resume and reviewed his work history, we knew he was the right fit for our company." –Mike Beaulieu, Owner of New Look Painting Company LLC.

New Look Painting has added a new commercial painting estimator at its office in Grand Rapids.

They are proud to have Brandon Howell at New Look Painting.

Brandon is an accomplished Project Estimator. He has 3 years of experience, including a degree from Davenport for Business Administration and Management.

He also proudly serves with the National Guard for the last 5 years.

New Look Painting Company LLC has been serving the West Michigan area for the last 12 years. They focus on both Residential and Commercial projects.

