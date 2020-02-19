2020 PRO/CPAR Board of Directors Selected, Two from Engel & Völkers

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Madeira Beach, FL, February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- On January 10 at the Fenway Hotel in Dunedin, the Pinellas Realtor Organization (PRO) had their 2020 Installation of Officers and Directors. Announcements of the new executives, directors, and special award winners were made. The Clearwater Jazz Holiday Student Trio put on a wonderful performance and presentations from honored guests, staff, volunteers, and former leaders were made. Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach is particularly proud to announce that two of the nine appointed Directors of PRO are professional advisors at this brokerage, Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Carolina Conner, a luxury real estate advisor who partners with her husband Jason Conner at Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach.Wyckoff states, “I’m proud to serve alongside some of the most dedicated real estate professionals in the industry to benefit our REALTOR members, as well as to promote homeownership and preserve private property rights for our clients.”The Pinellas REALTOR® Organization, established in 2002, is one of the largest professional trade associations and represents the interest of over 10,000 real estate professionals in the Tampa Bay area. This organization came about after a merger between the Greater Clearwater Association of REALTORS® and the St. Petersburg Suncoast Association of REALTORS®. In 2018 they then merged with the Central Pasco Association of REALTORS® (CPAR).About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 880 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:www.southtampa.evrealestate.com, www.belleair.evrealestate.com, www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com, www.stpete.evrealestate.com. Contact Information Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

