Vanmark

Press Release

Vanmark Adds New Equipment Solutions to Address Peeler Water Usage and Treatment


Creston, IA, February 19, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Vanmark, an industrial potato and produce processing equipment manufacturer, has introduced two new machines that significantly reduce water treatment costs and usage from their line of abrasive peelers. These solutions allow potato and produce processors to operate more sustainably.

The Water Reclamation System recirculates process water from Vanmark’s Peeler/Scrubber/Washers – reducing water usage up to 90%. The skid-mounted system removes peel waste from process water, collecting it to be sold and avoiding the drain system. Filtered water is then recirculated back into the peeler in a closed loop. It can integrate with and support up to three machines, with each now operating on less than 1.5 GPM (5.7 l/min) of freshwater input.

The Waste Separating Auger filters solid waste out of Peeler/Scrubber/Washer process water – reducing waste to the drain system and resulting water treatment costs. Peel waste is removed through a self-cleaning screen and collected to be sold. Its small footprint and ease-of-use allows it to be implemented quickly without impacting equipment line flow.

With these water solutions Vanmark continues to drive towards their corporate vision of feeding the growing world – together with potato and produce processors – in a more sustainable and efficient way.

Information on Vanmark’s water solutions can be found at vanmark.com/Equipment/Water-Solutions.

About Vanmark
Vanmark expertly manufactures industrial potato and produce processing equipment that optimizes in-process storage, washing, peeling and cutting processes. Learn more at vanmark.com.
Contact Information
Vanmark
Jessica Gray
614-868-8414
Contact
vanmark.com

