Vanmark Adds New Equipment Solutions to Address Peeler Water Usage and Treatment

Creston, IA, February 19, 2020 --(



The Water Reclamation System recirculates process water from Vanmark’s Peeler/Scrubber/Washers – reducing water usage up to 90%. The skid-mounted system removes peel waste from process water, collecting it to be sold and avoiding the drain system. Filtered water is then recirculated back into the peeler in a closed loop. It can integrate with and support up to three machines, with each now operating on less than 1.5 GPM (5.7 l/min) of freshwater input.



The Waste Separating Auger filters solid waste out of Peeler/Scrubber/Washer process water – reducing waste to the drain system and resulting water treatment costs. Peel waste is removed through a self-cleaning screen and collected to be sold. Its small footprint and ease-of-use allows it to be implemented quickly without impacting equipment line flow.



With these water solutions Vanmark continues to drive towards their corporate vision of feeding the growing world – together with potato and produce processors – in a more sustainable and efficient way.



Information on Vanmark’s water solutions can be found at vanmark.com/Equipment/Water-Solutions.



Jessica Gray

614-868-8414



vanmark.com



