Anaheim, CA, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Muzeo, a hub for creative programming, education and traveling exhibitions, will host The Muzeo Awards: Art and Wine Celebration on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Taking place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., the event is a time of celebrating community connection, the inspirational power of the arts and so much more.

The special evening begins with dinner and wine tastings, culminating with live performances and artistic demonstrations. One-of-a-kind art pieces, exclusively for sale, will be featured. Attendees will support Muzeo in achieving its purpose and mission - to engage the community in exploring and celebrating our diverse heritage, culture and arts. The Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center advocates for thinking globally and acting locally. In recognition of an outstanding citizen or organization who is supporting the arts and culture within their district, an award will be presented by each of the City Council Districts and the Mayor.

The Main Gallery holds the final showing of National Geographic's 50 Greatest Photographs, a series of the global nonprofit's most compelling images and the stories behind them. The Historic Carnegie Building, standing since 1908, houses three stimulating exhibitions. These include 2020: A Calligraphy Exhibit by the Society for Calligraphy, The Tale of Two Churches by the Historical Society of Second Baptist Church, as well as Celebrating Our Heritage, Embracing Our Past and Building Our Future featuring Black History Parade artifacts by the Orange County Heritage Council.

