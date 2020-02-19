Circeo Fannin, P.S.C. Attorneys Selected as 2020 Kentucky Super Lawyers, Rising Star

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Circeo Fannin, P.S.C. Press Release

Lexington, KY, February 19, 2020 --



"We are honored to have four attorneys included in this year's Kentucky Super Lawyers and Rising Stars," said Lisa Circeo. "We are extremely proud of our team’s accomplishments and look forward to their continued success and commitment to serving our clients."



Kentucky Super Lawyers rates extraordinary lawyers, who have achieved a high degree of peer recognition and professional accomplishments, from more than 70 practice areas. The multiphase rating process combines independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations, with each candidate evaluated on 12 different indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. The selections are completed on an annual, state-by-state basis. The final published Super Lawyers list represents the top five percent of the lawyers in the state, and no more than 2.5 percent are named to Rising Stars.



Lisa Circeo was selected for inclusion in 2020 Kentucky Super Lawyers in the medical malpractice category. She has been an attorney for 24 years and represented numerous clients across the U.S. Licensed in seven states, her clients have been awarded verdicts exceeding a total of $70,000,000, including the largest verdict awarded to a victim of nursing home abuse and neglect in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Circeo received a Bachelor of Arts, with a double major in journalism and English, and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi. She is frequently asked to speak by legal groups, including the American Association for Justice, Ohio Association for Justice, and Kentucky Justice Association. Circeo is a current member of the Board of Governors for the Kentucky Justice Association. She received the 2019 Peter Perlman Outstanding Trial Lawyer Award by the Kentucky Justice Association and has been selected to Super Lawyers for 2013-2014 and 2017-2020.



Richard Circeo was selected for inclusion in 2020 Kentucky Super Lawyers in the personal injury category. He has been involved in thousands of cases involving elder abuse and neglect, overseeing offices which have generated more than $350,000,000 in settlements. Circeo received his law degree from the University of Mississippi, while serving on the Moot Court Board and Law Journal. He is licensed in Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia, Missouri, and Pennsylvania.



Corey Fannin was selected for inclusion in 2020 Kentucky Super Lawyers in the personal injury category. He represents clients in cases pertaining to wrongful death, nursing home abuse and neglect, car crashes, products liability, medical malpractice, child abuse, wrongful termination, discrimination, and a variety of other personal injury cases. Fannin received his B.A. in psychology and his law degree from the University of Kentucky. He is a longstanding board member of the Kentucky Justice Association and has lectured as an adjunct professor at the University of Kentucky School of Law. Fannin has been selected for Super Lawyers for 2018-2020.



Hannah Jamison was selected for inclusion in 2020 Kentucky Rising Stars in the personal injury category. She has experience working on both the plaintiff and defense side handling various cases, including nursing home negligence, medical malpractice, corporate negligence, wrongful death, products liability, slip and falls, car and trucking accidents, oil and gas litigation, and class action lawsuits. Jamison received her B.A. from the University of Virginia and her Juris Doctorate from the University of Kentucky. She is a member of the Kentucky Bar Association, Fayette County Bar Association, and Kentucky Justice Association, and volunteers with Kentucky Lawyers for the Arts. Jamison has been selected to Super Lawyers Rising Stars for 2019-2020.



About Circeo Fannin, P.S.C.

For more information, visit www.circeofannin.com. Contact Information Circeo Fannin, P.S.C.

Lisa Circeo

859-577-8993



www.circeofannin.com



