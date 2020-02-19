Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Green Queen Media Press Release

Receive press releases from Green Queen Media: By Email RSS Feeds: Green Queen Media Releases First Ever In-Depth Asia Alternative Protein Industry Report 2020

The Asia Alternative Protein Industry Report 2020 - New Decade, New Protein by Green Queen Media, the first ever in-depth analysis of the sector.

Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., February 19, 2020 --(



The report highlights the latest "2.0" startups developing the most innovative plant-based, cultivated and whole food protein solutions and identifies various challenges to overcome to feed the region sustainably.



"There is no bigger opportunity in sustainable food today than Asia," says Sonalie Figueiras, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Green Queen Media.



The analysis in the report involves over 35 one-on-one interviews and a total of over 50 extensive discussions with alternative protein stakeholders across 10+ countries in Asia.



Asia, currently home to half of the world's population and on track to reach 5 billion by 2050, faces the greatest threat in terms of food insecurity. Despite this vulnerability, the alternative protein industry in the region remains nascent, whether it refers to product development, startup investment and funding and wider consumer awareness.



David Yeung, whose Green Monday Group is given an in-depth look in the report and highlighted as one of the industry's major success stories called it a must-read "whether you are an investor, an entrepreneur, a government policy maker or simply a foodie" and added "with the triple threats of climate change, food insecurity and public health crises across all Asia, the time to rethink and re-examine the entire food value chain is now."



The authors of the report emphasise that Asia is poised to dominate the alternative protein market globally. The report identifies Singapore and China as key innovation hubs to drive home-grown alternative protein development, and refers to the region's long history and culture of traditional plant-based meat products alongside continued introduction of existing Western players in major Asian megacities as key factors that will underpin the industry's take-off in Asia.



The report identifies several dimensions of challenges that Asia's alternative protein industry must overcome. But with a huge pool of talent, scientific and technological advances, and existing alternative protein innovators, there is an incredible opportunity for Asia to help buttress global food security.



"The startups featured in this report are positioned to be some of the leading alt protein actors globally when considering the magnitude of the challenge they're addressing, the quality of their products and the complexity of protein consumption in Asia," shares lead researcher Mackenzie Dion.



Download the full report “The Asia Alternative Protein Industry Report 2020 - New Decade, New Protein”: https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/download-asia-alternative-protein-report-2020/



About Green Queen Media



Founded by serial social entrepreneur and eco activist Sonalie Figueiras in 2011, Green Queen Media is Asia’s leading English-language impact media platform whose award-winning online news magazine reaches hundreds of thousands of readers across the region who are thirsty for trusted, well-researched and engaging sustainability content. Green Queen advocates for social & environmental change, with a mission to shift consumer behaviour through inspiring & empowering original content in Asia and beyond.



Download high-res photos:

https://bit.ly/2vDNO1A



For Media Enquiries, contact getintouch@greenqueen.com.hk Hong Kong, Hong Kong S.A.R., February 19, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Green Queen, the award-winning impact media platform, has just released its in-depth report, "The Asia Alternative Protein Industry Report 2020 - New Decade, New Protein." The report marks the most comprehensive analysis of the alternative protein industry in Asia, spotlighting region-specific market trends, startups, innovation and development. The region is the sector's fastest-growing globally, with annual growth predicted to be 9.3% until 2026.The report highlights the latest "2.0" startups developing the most innovative plant-based, cultivated and whole food protein solutions and identifies various challenges to overcome to feed the region sustainably."There is no bigger opportunity in sustainable food today than Asia," says Sonalie Figueiras, Founder & Editor-in-Chief of Green Queen Media.The analysis in the report involves over 35 one-on-one interviews and a total of over 50 extensive discussions with alternative protein stakeholders across 10+ countries in Asia.Asia, currently home to half of the world's population and on track to reach 5 billion by 2050, faces the greatest threat in terms of food insecurity. Despite this vulnerability, the alternative protein industry in the region remains nascent, whether it refers to product development, startup investment and funding and wider consumer awareness.David Yeung, whose Green Monday Group is given an in-depth look in the report and highlighted as one of the industry's major success stories called it a must-read "whether you are an investor, an entrepreneur, a government policy maker or simply a foodie" and added "with the triple threats of climate change, food insecurity and public health crises across all Asia, the time to rethink and re-examine the entire food value chain is now."The authors of the report emphasise that Asia is poised to dominate the alternative protein market globally. The report identifies Singapore and China as key innovation hubs to drive home-grown alternative protein development, and refers to the region's long history and culture of traditional plant-based meat products alongside continued introduction of existing Western players in major Asian megacities as key factors that will underpin the industry's take-off in Asia.The report identifies several dimensions of challenges that Asia's alternative protein industry must overcome. But with a huge pool of talent, scientific and technological advances, and existing alternative protein innovators, there is an incredible opportunity for Asia to help buttress global food security."The startups featured in this report are positioned to be some of the leading alt protein actors globally when considering the magnitude of the challenge they're addressing, the quality of their products and the complexity of protein consumption in Asia," shares lead researcher Mackenzie Dion.Download the full report “The Asia Alternative Protein Industry Report 2020 - New Decade, New Protein”: https://www.greenqueen.com.hk/download-asia-alternative-protein-report-2020/About Green Queen MediaFounded by serial social entrepreneur and eco activist Sonalie Figueiras in 2011, Green Queen Media is Asia’s leading English-language impact media platform whose award-winning online news magazine reaches hundreds of thousands of readers across the region who are thirsty for trusted, well-researched and engaging sustainability content. Green Queen advocates for social & environmental change, with a mission to shift consumer behaviour through inspiring & empowering original content in Asia and beyond.Download high-res photos:https://bit.ly/2vDNO1AFor Media Enquiries, contact getintouch@greenqueen.com.hk Contact Information Green Queen Media

Sonalie Figueiras

+85227986605



www.greenqueen.com.hk



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Green Queen Media Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend