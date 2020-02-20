Join the Shoptalk 2020 with Altius Technologies Experts

Experts from Altius Technologies will be part of Shoptalk 2020. They are looking forward to interacting with experts from the retail industry, networking with multiple brands coming from across the globe, learning the latest business developments, and growing. Meet their tech experts at the event and discuss your eCommerce requirements.

Farmington Hills, MI, February 20, 2020 --(



More than 8000 retail changemakers and established brands will be part of the event to discuss the future of the retail industry. Retailers get an opportunity to interact directly with consumers, tech startups, established internet companies, eCommerce experts, venture capital investors, media, and others, at the 3-day event.



The event is powered with world-class speakers and an opportunity to network and collaborate with established brands. “This is a chance to learn the latest technologies, trends and business models, network with experts, and grow. We are glad to be participating in this event,” says Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.



Shoptalk offers a variety of ways to network with other participants like discussions, case studies, one-to-one meetings, interactive sessions, visual experiences, debates, industry-specific frameworks, and more. “These types of activities are not only good for the individuals but also for the business on the whole. We will be at the event showcasing our products and services to garner consumer feedback, which will help us enhance our offerings,” says Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies.



Altius Technologies specialized in digitally integrated business solutions with specific services such as eCommerce services, Software services, Digital Marketing services, Product Information Management services, Product Data Management services, and more. Our focus lies on creating a customer experience for our clients and helping them enhance the lead generation for their online business.



Shoptalk is an educational, insightful, productive, and fun-filled event. The event invites retailers and brands from across the world to gather and discuss the ups and downs of the retail industry. This is your chance to interact with industry experts and build connections. Book your calendar now.



Event Details:

Shop Talk 2020

Date: 22-25 March 2020

Venue: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas Farmington Hills, MI, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- One event that focuses on the transformation of the retail industry is Shoptalk 2020. This is one of the best shows in the history of retail industry with an ever-increasing footfall every year. The event is all about retail innovation and welcomes experts not only from the retail industry but also from other related sectors.More than 8000 retail changemakers and established brands will be part of the event to discuss the future of the retail industry. Retailers get an opportunity to interact directly with consumers, tech startups, established internet companies, eCommerce experts, venture capital investors, media, and others, at the 3-day event.The event is powered with world-class speakers and an opportunity to network and collaborate with established brands. “This is a chance to learn the latest technologies, trends and business models, network with experts, and grow. We are glad to be participating in this event,” says Business Head Ishwarya Sevugan of Altius Technologies.Shoptalk offers a variety of ways to network with other participants like discussions, case studies, one-to-one meetings, interactive sessions, visual experiences, debates, industry-specific frameworks, and more. “These types of activities are not only good for the individuals but also for the business on the whole. We will be at the event showcasing our products and services to garner consumer feedback, which will help us enhance our offerings,” says Marketing Head Arun Venkataraman of Altius Technologies.Altius Technologies specialized in digitally integrated business solutions with specific services such as eCommerce services, Software services, Digital Marketing services, Product Information Management services, Product Data Management services, and more. Our focus lies on creating a customer experience for our clients and helping them enhance the lead generation for their online business.Shoptalk is an educational, insightful, productive, and fun-filled event. The event invites retailers and brands from across the world to gather and discuss the ups and downs of the retail industry. This is your chance to interact with industry experts and build connections. Book your calendar now.Event Details:Shop Talk 2020Date: 22-25 March 2020Venue: Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas