Africa Mining Forum to Connect the Right Projects with the Right Financiers in Kigali in November

“Africa Mining Forum will progressively establish itself as the platform for emerging mining countries looking at promising juniors projects that will propel the region mining sector," says Elodie Delagneau, event director of the Africa Mining Forum in Kigali in November.

This exciting new mining investment platform has its roots in the very successful Kenya Mining Forum, which ran for three consecutive years in Nairobi and then evolved into the East & Central Africa Mining Forum, which took place in Kigali last year, hosted by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB).



The 2019 edition attracted strong regional, pan-African and global representation, from both government and private sectors; coming from the African Union, Botswana, DRC, South Sudan, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Tanzania. Says Delagneau: “Having been active in this region for quite a few years now and following extensive consultations with a wide range of stakeholders in the industry, it is abundantly clear to us that juniors and mid cap companies, particularly at the exploration stage, are eager to have more access to investment and finance opportunities. Furthermore, Sub Saharan Africa’s immense mining potential in key regions (ie. East and Central Africa will be at the heart of the debates) forms a particularly compelling business case to take this event to a continental scale.”



“Africa Mining Forum is a premium mining investment tool,” says Delagneau, “providing a unique opportunity for junior miners and mid cap companies seeking investment in African emerging as well as mature mining markets. We offer a networking platform in Africa’s investment hub for hundreds of executives and decisions makers eager to engage with key stakeholders, investors and assets managers to identify promising projects and deploy capital.”



Last year’s East & Central Africa Mining Forum in Rwanda, which was opened by the Rwandan Prime Minister, Dr Édouard Ngirente, attracted almost 800 attendees from 45 countries. Some 105 mining houses and exploration companies were represented with 113 expert speakers in the strategic conference, while 28 sponsors showcased their specialist services and technology.



From 16-18 November this year, the renamed Africa Mining Forum is expecting more than 1000 mining and investment professionals to gather in Kigali and 10 regional mining ministers have been invited to be part of this exciting springboard for new and existing mining ventures.



Partners of the successful East & Central Africa Mining Forum in 2019 included:



* “The results and attendance are a testament of the attendees’ trust and belief in the region’s mining investment and trade potential to expand their business. Mining is on its way to become a strategic economic driver for the regional economy.” -Hon. Francis GATARE CEO, Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB)



* “The East African mining sector is truly underestimated by new investors. There is great potential, both in human and natural resources.” -Dr Radoslav Miskiewicz, CEO of Luma Holding Ltd and President of the Supervisory Board of LuNa Smelter in Rwanda



* “Australia-Africa Minerals & Energy Group (AAMEG) is very excited about the upcoming prospects for Rwanda." -William Witham, CEO, AAMEG



* “Growing demand for electric vehicles is important to help cut transport emissions, but it will also lead to new mining opportunities in Rwanda and the region.” -Tony Giardini, President, Ivanhoe Mines



Africa Mining Forum is organised by Clarion Events Africa, the multi-award-winning Cape Town-based exhibition and conference producer active across the continent in the energy, infrastructure and mining sectors. Long-running, iconic trade exhibitions and conferences by Clarion Events include DRC Mining Week, Nigeria Mining Week, African Utility Week and POWERGEN Africa, Future Energy

East Africa and Future Energy Nigeria.



Dates for Africa Mining Forum:

Conference and expo: 16-18 November 2020

