The First Online Automotive Packaging Program Launches in March

The Packaging School is pleased to announce its latest online packaging curriculum, the Automotive Packaging Certificate (APC), will be released on March 2, 2020.

Greenville, SC, February 20, 2020 --



Regardless of an individual’s educational background, the Automotive Packaging Certificate allows both new and experienced professionals to raise the value of their contributions to the automotive packaging industry, without having to step foot inside a classroom.



“By having an automotive concentration, it does provide exposure to current voids and certainly makes a candidate more valuable,” says Drew Cockman, Section Manager, Logistics Planning and Packaging at BMW.



The APC is solely web-based, allowing worldwide accessibility through internet access. By collaborating with subject-matter experts who utilize state-of-the-art facilities, the certificate aims to assist students enrolled in the program in navigating the unique roles of Tier 1s, OEMs, and packaging suppliers. Among the courses included in the Automotive Packaging Certificate, course material will cover part and packaging storage, handling, identification, and customization of returnable and expendable packaging solutions. Program lessons include real-world case studies and are part of a larger curriculum, detailed in the bullets below:



-Industry overview for automotive packaging



-Returnable packaging



-Expendable packaging



-Packaging distributors



-Packaging operations at OEMs



-Packaging operations at Tier 1s



-Transportation



-Hazmat packaging



The APC fulfills a need that has been articulated repeatedly at the Automotive Packaging Summit, an annual event held in Upstate South Carolina. Each year, the Summit has grown in attendance as specialists and industry leaders are brought together for both visionary keynote presentations and practical insights on supply chain tactics. The APC was identified as a way to bring conference learning “back to the team” for professionals unable to travel to the Summit.



The Automotive Packaging Certificate is open for enrollment now, with classes available starting March 2, 2020, at $2,400. Company and Team pricing are available upon inquiry. For more information on the Automotive Packaging Certificate, visit https://packagingschool.com/automotive/.



Taylor Stephens

864-412-5000



https://packagingschool.com/



