PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Color Marketing Group® Announces 2021+ European Key Color – Raison d’être Color Marketing Group, the leading international association of color design professionals, introduced the organizations’ forecasted key colors at the 2019 International Summit in Tucson, AZ late November. The Color Marketing Group’s 2021+ European key color “Raison d’être” is a mid-range tan with a slight violet undertone that suggests both the natural and artificial worlds. Raison d’être offers a color of balance to see lifestyles and the world on its many levels. - December 20, 2019 - Color Marketing Group

Anti-Tarnish Packaging Paper and Film Protects Silver-Plated Parts Quality and cleanliness are critical in preserving silver-plated parts for the aerospace and electronics industries. Daubert Cromwell's anti-tarnish Silver-Guard™ film and Silver Saver® paper packaging products provide environmentally friendly, recyclable protection. - December 06, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

AeroGo Welcomes David West as Director of Engineering David West has joined AeroGo, Inc. as the Director of Engineering. - October 16, 2019 - AeroGo, Inc.

Speedy Crate Announces Revolutionary Fast-Assembled, Light-Weight, Easy to Build Shipping Crates Speedy Crate, a new emerging company in Silicon Valley, CA, a manufacturer of custom crates and pallets, now offering innovative shipping solutions. The company provides cost effective, light-weight and fast assembled crates for any company and industry. - October 11, 2019 - Speedy Crate

CMMS Data Group Founder and CEO Ruth Hughes Makes Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs List CMMS Data Group’s founder and CEO, Ruth Hughes, has made the Crain’s Notable Entrepreneurs list, an accolade of Crain's Chicago Business that recognizes notable and industry-leading entrepreneurs from the Chicagoland area. The newspaper applauds Hughes for her incredible journey from a humble... - September 16, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence – Providing Threat Intelligence for FDA-Regulated Industries Food recalls, compliance delays and import violations cost US companies over $3 billion annually. Announcing the launch of Threat Intelligence, a new service to help the world’s leading food organizations predict, manage and protect mission critical supplier networks to reduce risk of food recalls, supply chain disruptions and import delays. Brought to you by FDAImports.com and Mesh Intelligence. - September 03, 2019 - FDAImports.com

True Green Enterprises is Named as a PepsiCo Partner in Quality, Innovations and Advocacy True Green Enterprises is proud to be a Partner in PepsiCo's Quality, Innovation and Advocacy and commitment to Diversity and Sustainability. - July 30, 2019 - True Green Enterprises

Seaboard Folding Box is Awarded SQF Certification for Direct Food Contact at Their Westminster, Massachusetts Facility Seaboard Folding Box is proud to have been awarded SQF certification. This is an important part of their continuing efforts to better service their customers in the food industry. - May 23, 2019 - Seaboard Folding Box

Green Rush Packaging Expands Cannabis Packaging Product Line with Pyro Papers Pre-Rolled Cones Green Rush Packaging is now launching Pyro Papers; a line of cultivator and dispensary ready pre-rolled cones and accessories. - May 16, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

Ossid Hires Market Development Manager Megan Fletcher will join Ossid, a manufacturing industry leader in packaging technology, to expand and streamline its business. - May 11, 2019 - Ossid

HVH Industrial Solutions Launched a New Interactive Website for Customers HVH Industrial Solutions has recently launched the company website. This firm is an industrial distributor. They are located in Northern NJ but ship through the whole USA. Their smart and interactive website is designed to save time in search process and when ordering parts. - May 04, 2019 - HVH Industrial Solutions

CMMS Data Group Renews Its Women’s Business Enterprise Certification CMMS Data Group successfully renewed its Women's Business Enterprise (WBE) Certification. As a woman-owned, operated, controlled, and managed business, the maintenance and reliability software company is one of over 14,000 WBEs certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC), according... - April 12, 2019 - CMMS Data Group

Lovery Now Offers Private Labeling Services on Special Products for Companies Seeking Personalized Spa Packages Hotels, retreats, and any companies that require personalized spa packages can now contact Lovery for private labeling services on quality spa products. - March 28, 2019 - Lovery

Corrosion Inhibitor (VCI) Bubble Bags Protect Metal Parts from Rust and Shipping Damage Flexible, adhesive-top bubble bags that protect metal parts from physical damage and corrosion are new from Daubert Cromwell, the global manufacturer of VCI packaging for industry. - March 20, 2019 - Daubert Cromwell

Colter & Peterson’s CutterMart Offers Value, Service, Peace-of-Mind and More Colter & Peterson’s President and CEO assures buyers that an auction website is no place to buy a heavy duty paper cutting system. That's why the creator of PaperCutters.com launched CutterMart, a safe place to buy used paper cutters and paper handling equipment that protects customer investments. - March 07, 2019 - Colter & Peterson

Green Rush Packaging Expands Operations Into the Canadian Cannabis Market Green Rush Packaging expands operations into emerging Canadian cannabis market. - March 06, 2019 - Green Rush Packaging

INDEVCO’s "Sanita Natura" Recyclable Cup Shortlisted in NextGen Cup Challenge "Sanita Natura" repulpable paper cup replaces current hot and cold cups lined with plastic and unlocks the potential for a valuable circular economy of paper. - March 06, 2019 - INDEVCO Group

Super Brush Receives ISO 13485:2016 Certification Super Brush LLC, a manufacturing leader in foam swabs and applicators announced today that the company has earned ISO 13485:2016 certification for its quality management system. ISO 13485:2016 certification ensures an organization, such as Super Brush, can consistently meet applicable customer, quality... - February 15, 2019 - Super Brush LLC

PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd. PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging

Printco Invests in a Digital Label Printer Printco, a printing company in Ireland with branches in Dublin, Cork and Monaghan, offers complete printing, packaging and promotional services from design to distribution. Having seen a steady growth in the label and packaging market, Printco has recently invested in a digital label press in order... - February 02, 2019 - Printco Ltd.

Mauser Packaging Solutions Introduces New Medical Waste Container Made of 100% Recycled Material and Receives Dutch Innovation Award Mauser Packaging Solutions, a global leader in solutions and services across the packaging lifecycle, has launched the first medical waste container made of 100% recycled plastics generated from post-consumer packaging waste. The innovative concept has been awarded the 3rd prize in the 2018 NENnovation Award presented by the Dutch Standardization Institute NEN. - December 21, 2018 - MAUSER Group

Mobile Specs for Injection Molding Now Includes Complete Supplier Data Sheets for More Than 20,000 Plastic Materials MobileSpecs LLC is happy to announce the availability of complete supplier plastic material data sheets on its website and mobile app. The addition of supplier data sheets compliment key injection molding data points and processing notes currently available on the site and in the app for more than 20,000... - December 14, 2018 - Mobile Specs

XinChen Caster Wheels Company Announces Adjustable Leveling Casters Wheels Adjustable leveling casters wheels are mostly used on production line worktables, machines and other equipment which needs to move position sometimes. Leveling casters combine leveling feet and swivel casters. - December 11, 2018 - XinChen Caster Wheels Company

CleanCut Technologies Honored as “2018 Top Workplace in Orange County” by the Orange County Register CleanCut Technologies, a leader in medical device packaging, is proud to announce the company was recently named as a “2018 Top Workplace” by Southern California's Orange County Register. The O.C. Register honors companies that have strengthened the economy and community and genuinely care about their employees. - December 11, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

China-Based Manufacturing Firm TedPack Announces Launch of Onsite Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches Many choices can be made when a company decides on what packaging to use. To help make things easier Chinese packaging manufacturer TedPack now features a deeply informative Ultimate Guide to Packaging Pouches on their growing website. - November 29, 2018 - TedPack Company Limited

Raepak Breaks the Mold for Recyclable Packaging UK packaging supplier Raepak has created a series of product innovations, which is set to reduce plastic waste on a global scale. Three new products have been launched including the new dosing cap, 100% recyclable dispensing pumps and the 100% biopolymer plastic containers. The introduction of the new... - November 29, 2018 - Raepak Ltd

New Medical Device Packaging Solutions Offers Strength and Stability Without Rigid Packaging Materials CleanCut's new, patent pending Quick Tray with Pop ‘N Lock Technology is a pouch card product designed to give medical device manufacturers a packaging solution that offers strength, rigidity and stability without having to utilize rigid packaging materials. By manufacturing an HDPE pouch card with reinforced side rails, and using their easy Pop ‘N Lock Technology, the enhanced pouch card now becomes a sturdy Quick Tray for heavy or light devices. - November 06, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

Source One, a Corcentric Company Sponsors ProcureCon MRO MRO spend management experts from Source One look forward to offering insights and engaging industry peers as sponsors of ProcureCon MRO. - October 18, 2018 - Source One, a Corcentric Company

Napco National to Focus on Partnerships at Gulfood Manufacturing 2018 in Dubai In line with its "Growing Together" theme, Napco National will emphasize partnering for sustainable packaging development with food and beverage manufacturers at Gulfood Manufacturing 2018. - October 15, 2018 - Napco National

Mason Color Works, Inc. to Exhibit Cobalt Nucleating Compounds at the Investment Casting Institute's Annual Technical Conference and Expo Mason Color Works, Inc. will be exhibiting cobalt nucleating compounds at the Investment Casting Institute’s (ICI) 65th Annual Technical Conference and Expo in Kansas City, MO, October 21-24, 2018. The four cobalt compounds include: K-4704 Cobalt Aluminate, K-4538 Cobalt Meta­ Silicate, 6330... - October 10, 2018 - Mason Color Works

Estron Chemical Announces Grand Opening of New Innovation and Technology Center Estron Chemical is proud to announce the Grand Opening of its new Center for Innovation and Technology located in Calvert City, KY. - October 09, 2018 - Estron Chemical

3BP, Inc. Products Announces Patent Issued for Package Damage Indication 3BP’s Damage-Indicating Packaging is “smart” and designed to automatically identify and act on tampering, contamination, and counterfeiting of packaged and pre-packaged products through active and intelligent color changing technology. - September 27, 2018 - 3BP Inc.

SpecMetrix® ACS Container Coating Measurement Systems Product Line Extended to Include Fully Automated Film Weight Measurement System Award-winning SpecMetrix® ACS coating measurement systems now include the fully automated ACS-T34 System. This new product offering is a result of a recent partnership between Sensory Analytics and Versatile Technology on the development of a product line extension incorporating the exclusive SpecMetrix coating thickness and film weight measurement technology into Versatile’s industry-leading fully automatic gauging systems. - September 17, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

CleanCut Technologies' "Dual Hoop Catheter DISK" Honored with Dow's Gold Award for Packaging Innovation CleanCut Technologies’ Dual Hoop Catheter DISK continues to be on the cutting edge of medical device packaging design and was honored as a Gold Winner in Dow Chemical Company’s “2018 30th Annual Award for Packaging Innovation.” The award winners, announced on September 11, 2018,... - September 13, 2018 - CleanCut Technologies

Dormakaba Signs 6-Year Enterprise AMS Contract with GyanSys GyanSys Inc. (“GyanSys”), a leading IT services provider, and dormakaba have signed a 6-year Enterprise Application Management Support (AMS) contract to support dormakaba’s current diverse array of IT systems primarily running on SAP, Salesforce, and Microsoft Platforms. Remo Schneider,... - September 07, 2018 - GyanSys Inc

Rocket Industrial Named a Great Place to Work for the Third Year in a Row Rocket Industrial has been certified as a Great Place to Work for the 3rd consecutive year by the Great Place to Work Institute. - August 31, 2018 - Rocket Industrial

Expanded Line of SpecMetrix® Split In-Line Coating Measurement Systems Offer Global Metal Packaging Manufacturers More Accurate, Non-Contact Film Weight Data in Real-Time New SpecMetrix Split and Tandem In-line Coating and Film Weight Measurement Systems provides metal packaging manufacturers with the ability to accurately monitor two adjacent coating lines or two coaters on a single tandem coating line at a reduced cost per line. - August 10, 2018 - Sensory Analytics (SpecMetrix Systems)

Fortech Unveils Groundbreaking Video Sensor Technology Innovative Industry 4.0 technology that improves manufacturing operations at a fraction of the cost. - August 03, 2018 - Fortech USA

Smart Packaging Innovations - 2018 - PreScouter Report Details Commercially Available Innovations in the Smart Packaging Domain As smart packaging has the potential to disrupt the industry, a Chicago-based technology scouting company, PreScouter, is asking an important question: which technologies are readily available for commercial use? In July, they released a research report detailing some companies providing just that. The... - July 30, 2018 - PreScouter

Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc. Adds Lidding and Sealant Food Packaging Polyester Films Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc., has expanded its film products to include DuPont Teijin Films™ (DTF) manufactured Mylar® polyester films designed for lidding and sealant food packaging applications. The market focus will include: fresh produce, frozen food, chilled ready meal, ovenable films,... - July 25, 2018 - Tekra, A Division of EIS, Inc.

Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line Delivered to Danish Whiskey Producer Sal-Tech Easy Packaging (STEP) successfully tested and delivered a packaging solution for a prestigious company that requires a Malt Corn Sack Packaging Line. - July 20, 2018 - Sal-Tech Easy Packaging

Green Rush Packaging to Present on Marketing in Cannabis at CannaCon Boston Green Rush Packaging is sharing best practices on marketing and advertising in the industry. - July 18, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

MAUSER Expands IBC Footprint with Opening US Facility in North Wales, Pennsylvania MAUSER USA, LLC opens IBC bottle facility in North Wales, PA to support rebottling operations in the northeastern United States. - July 05, 2018 - MAUSER Group

Multi-Pak Corporation Receives UL Certification Multi-Pak Corporation is proud to announce that it has achieved Certification in accordance with UL Registrar LLC and meets cGMP requirements in conformance with FDA Regulation 21 CFR Part 111. - July 03, 2018 - Multi-Pak Corporation

Campio Completes 201,810 SF Sale-Leaseback in New Albany, OH Campio is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed a 201,810 SF sale-leaseback project located at 8865 Smith Mills Road-North, New Albany OH 43054 on behalf of their client, Amcor Rigid Plastics. The buyer was Livingston Street Capital, LLC which is controlled by Peter Scola and Joe Fox. “It... - June 23, 2018 - Campio

Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Product Offering with Low Cost Vaporizer Cartridges The aim is to widen Green Rush Packaging’s affordable product offering to cannabis businesses across the board. - June 13, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging

Fueled by Rapid Growth, Green Rush Packaging Expands Their Leadership Team Green Rush Packaging’s new management team aims to shape the future of cannabis packaging. - June 06, 2018 - Green Rush Packaging