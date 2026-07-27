Packaging & Containers News
Wrap it up with news from companies focused on manufacturing containers and offering packaging services. Find out about packaging technology, awards, testing, company news, products and services aimed at businesses engaged in manufacturing metal, glass and plastic containers and packaging.
Roadrunner Print & Ship and Taste Specific Open Joint Hub in Palm Springs
Two community-rooted business owners mark five years of friendship and a new chapter for their companies at 1130 N. Valdivia Way - a 4,500 sq. ft. hub built for production, strategy, and future growth - July 27, 2026 - Taste Specific
Pacto Medical Wins Red Dot Design Concept Award 2026 for Slimshot® Compact Prefilled Syringe
Slimshot® recognized in Medical Devices & Technology Concept category; product selected for display at Red Dot Design Museum in Singapore. - July 14, 2026 - Pacto Medical
Wendi Seichter Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Wendi Seichter of Kaukauna, Wisconsin, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for June 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This prestigious distinction acknowledges her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of manufacturing. - July 10, 2026 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Better Earth to Showcase Touch-Free Dispensers and Next-Generation Compostable Cutlery at the 2026 National Restaurant Association Show
Better Earth will showcase its new Touch-Free Cutlery Dispenser platform and compostable Pressed Bamboo Fiber and PHA cutlery solutions at NRA Show 2026, Booth 3582 in the South Building. Designed for high-volume foodservice environments, the system helps reduce waste, improve hygiene, and support compliance while maintaining operational efficiency and guest experience. - July 01, 2026 - Better Earth
World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia 2026 Sets Sail Again in Jakarta
From August 27 to 29, 2026, the 2nd World Expo of Packaging Industry-Southeast Asia, organized by RX, will be grandly held at the Jakarta International Expo (JIEXPO) in Indonesia. Following its success in setting an industry benchmark in 2025, this year's exhibition will further deepen strategic... - June 13, 2026 - RX
Expert Custom Boxes Introduces High-Quality Custom Gable Boxes for Versatile Packaging Solutions
Expert Custom Boxes announces the launch of its premium Custom Gable Boxes, offering versatile, customizable, and eco-friendly packaging solutions for retail, food, and gift industries. Designed for convenience and brand presentation, these boxes combine durability with modern design to meet evolving business packaging needs. - June 12, 2026 - Expert Custom Boxes
WEPACK 2026 Concludes on a Record High, Reinforcing China’s Role at the Heart of the Global Packaging Industry
WEPACK 2026 concluded in Shenzhen with record attendance—137,000+ visitors from 130+ countries—showcasing the full packaging value chain, live innovations, and 30+ forums driving global collaboration and industry insight. - April 30, 2026 - RX
artisJet’s BEC1GO Wins Edison Gold for Immersive & Interactive Printing Technology
artisJet’s BEC1GO technology has been awarded Gold at the Edison Awards in the Immersive & Interactive Technology category. By enabling color, Braille, and texture printing in one process, BEC1GO brings practical innovation to applications such as signage, personalization, and brand customer experience. - April 19, 2026 - artisJet
WEPACK 2026 to Showcase the Future of Packaging with Eight Integrated Shows in Shenzhen
WEPACK 2026 (Apr 15–17, Shenzhen) is a global packaging expo covering the full value chain, featuring 8 co-located shows, 100,000+ visitors, and innovation in digital, automation, and green packaging. - April 12, 2026 - RX
Yiruixing Packaging Highlights Key Sustainable Packaging Trends Transforming B2B Supply Chains in the United States, Canada, and Australia
As environmental awareness grows, sustainable packaging is expected to play an important role in the future of global supply chains, with innovative materials and circular models at the forefront. Companies that embrace these strategies will not only meet regulatory demands but also gain a competitive edge in the market. - April 04, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
SinoCorrugated South 2026 to Showcase the Future of Corrugated Manufacturing in Shenzhen
SinoCorrugated South 2026 (Apr 15–17, Shenzhen) gathers 1,200+ exhibitors showcasing full‑chain corrugated, digital printing, automation, green tech and smart factory solutions, giving industry leaders a 360° view of future packaging production. - March 31, 2026 - RX
Panda Bambu Expands Custom Wooden Cutlery Solutions for Global Buyers
As the plastics ban continues to tighten, the global demand for sustainable disposable tableware is increasing fast. In particular, private label products are becoming a key differentiated growth strategy for importers, wholesalers, and foodservice brands. Panda Bambu, a professional disposable... - March 25, 2026 - Panda Bambu
Yiruixing Packaging Launches Sustainable Luxury Packaging Solutions for Global Premium Brands
Sustainable luxury packaging for international businesses emphasizes the importance of balancing aesthetics and environmental responsibility, highlighting innovative materials and practices that can meet consumer demands for sustainability while maintaining the high standards of luxury branding. As companies increasingly focus on eco-friendly solutions, they are exploring various strategies to reduce their carbon footprint and enhance their brand image. - March 23, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
Yiruixing Packaging Strengthens Global B2B Offering with Enhanced FSC-Certified Product Lines to Support Multinational ESG Mandates
Yiruixing Packaging is boosting its global B2B offering by expanding its range of FSC-certified packaging products, which are intended to assist multinational companies in meeting evolving ESG policies, responsible sourcing, and corporate sustainability requirements. As worldwide regulations become stricter and environmental reporting becomes mandatory in all sectors, the need for sustainable and environmentally friendly packaging solutions verified by third parties is continuously growing. - March 09, 2026 - Yiruixing Packaging
WEPACK 2026 Set for Shenzhen with Eight Concurrent Shows and 120,000 sqm Exhibition Space
WEPACK 2026 returns Apr 15–17 in Shenzhen, featuring 1,500+ exhibitors, 100,000 visitors, eight shows including new InnoLabel, a Green Industry zone, and 30+ forums spotlighting sustainable, smart packaging trends. - February 06, 2026 - RX
Armor-Iimak Announces the Appointment of Alejandro Cuomo to Vice President, NA Sales
Armor-Iimak is pleased to announce the appointment of Alejandro Cuomo as Vice President, North America Sales, effective December 22, 2025. Alejandro has been a driving force for their company's success in Latin America since joining in October 2001. From launching their business in the... - January 27, 2026 - Armor-Iimak
BPM Systems Introduces Advanced Automatic Bottle Labeling Solution to Help Manufacturers Boost Speed, Accuracy, and Efficiency Across U.S. Production Lines
BPM Systems announces the release of a new Automatic Bottle Labeling Machine designed to help manufacturers improve operational efficiency, labeling precision, and production output. The system supports high-speed workflows, integrates with existing equipment, and provides a scalable automation solution for companies seeking to modernize their packaging operations. - December 19, 2025 - BPM Systems
Professional Plastics Expands Midwest Distribution & Manufacturing Capabilities
Professional Plastics opened a new facility in Belvidere, Illinois, significantly escalating its warehouse capacity and service capabilities in the U.S. North Central market. The opening of a new facility, in addition to its existing location in Loves Park, IL, increases the company’s footprint to enhance service and support its continued growth in the region. The investment supports the company’s commitment to expand where customer demand is strongest. - December 17, 2025 - Professional Plastics
Whitaker Brothers Expands Packaging Solutions Portfolio with the New ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder, Engineered by HSM
Whitaker Brothers is broadening its portfolio of high-quality packaging and recycling equipment to give customers more environmentally-responsible options with the addition of the HSM ProfiPack ecoChip Cardboard Shredder. This new machine shreds used cardboard into uniform packing chips, creating... - December 02, 2025 - Whitaker Brothers Business Machines
London Consulting Group Launches North America CPG and Food Manufacturing Hub to Support the Industry’s Shift Toward Efficiency-Led Growth
London Consulting Group (LCG) today announced the launch of its new North America CPG and Food Manufacturing hub, a dedicated platform that showcases the firm’s expanded capabilities, industry focus, and long-term commitment to helping mid-market manufacturers strengthen operations, improve... - November 19, 2025 - London Consulting Group West
On-Site Storage Solutions Launches New Leveling Kit and High-Security Package to Improve Shipping Container Safety and Performance
On-Site Storage Solutions has introduced two innovations: the Leveling Kit, designed to correct misaligned container doors, and the High Security Package, which enhances on-site protection. These new products address common storage challenges, helping customers improve safety, efficiency, and container longevity. - November 13, 2025 - On-Site Storage Solutions
Sanko North America Showcases World-Class Single Serve Filling Machinery at PACK EXPO 2025
Sanko North America brings high-speed multi-land liquid and powder/dry filling machinery for single serve to Las Vegas next week - September 30, 2025 - Sanko North America
Microtrace Advances Product Authentication: Protect Revenue, Strengthen Brand Trust, and Enhance Operational Efficiency
Proprietary solutions secure device-consumable ecosystems, protect revenue streams, and deliver measurable business impact for global manufacturers. - September 16, 2025 - Microtrace LLC
General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing Announce Rebrand as River States Pallets & Crates
General Pallets and Southland Manufacturing have rebranded as River States Pallets & Crates, uniting under one name to strengthen operations and expand service across the Mid-South and Midwest. With facilities in Arkansas and Kentucky, the company will continue providing ISPM-15 certified pallets, custom crates, and wood packaging solutions with the same trusted team and commitment to quality. - September 02, 2025 - River States Pallets and Crates
Pack-Smart Inc. Empowers Card Manufacturer with Second 1-PAS™ System to Drive Capacity, Security and Traceability
Expanded automation delivers faster lead times, zero-defect manufacturing and audit-ready compliance for gift, loyalty and payment cards. - August 29, 2025 - Pack-Smart Inc.
WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 Concludes with Strong Industry Momentum and Regional Impact
WEPACK Southeast Asia 2025 concluded at JIEXPO, Jakarta, with 150+ exhibitors and 5,382 attendees. It showcased innovative packaging tech and united the region’s entire packaging ecosystem. - August 18, 2025 - RX
Grand Prints Installs Its Fourth Maxima Die-Cutter
Grand Prints, a pharmaceutical packaging company, has invested in its fourth Excel Maxima HS 1020 die-cutter to expand into FMCG, carton, and cosmetic packaging. - August 11, 2025 - Grand Prints India
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS Continues Global Expansion
ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS a global leader in dynamic balancing, vibration analysis, machinery health, and process health instrumentation and optimization announces expansion to Latin America. - July 25, 2025 - ERBESSD INSTRUMENTS
John P. Fairbanks Honored as a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
John P. Fairbanks of Sacramento, California, has been named a VIP for 2025 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his outstanding contributions and achievements in food and vending. About John P. Fairbanks Fairbanks is the retired owner of Tosshers Vending, a local business specializing in... - July 16, 2025 - Strathmore Worldwide
Interlink Commerce Revolutionizes ASN Creation with New Intuitive Drag-and-Drop Interface
This enhancement simplifies the complex process of building ASNs by allowing users to visually and intuitively structure their shipments. The main benefits highlighted are a significant reduction in errors, a faster workflow, and the ability to effortlessly meet the diverse and complex requirements of trading partners, ultimately saving time and preventing costly chargebacks. - July 15, 2025 - Interlink Commerce, Inc.
Disha Jute Launches Durable & Cost-Efficient Single Loop FIBC Bags for Bulk Packaging
Disha Jute and Allied Products Pvt. Ltd. has launched its new range of Single Loop FIBC Bags, designed for efficient bulk material handling. Made from high-quality polypropylene, these bags offer durability, cost-effectiveness, and easy lifting with a single loop. Ideal for industries like agriculture, cement, and chemicals, the bags support heavy loads while being customizable and eco-friendly — making them a smart choice for modern packaging needs. - May 06, 2025 - Disha Jute And Allied Product Private Limited
Sanko North America Launches New Website to Showcase Single-Serve Packaging Machinery
Sanko North America has launched a new website dedicated to its single-serve packaging machinery division, showcasing its capabilities in stick packs, sachets, and other single-serve solutions. The site is designed to better serve food, beverage, and personal care brands with easier access to product information and technical resources. - April 09, 2025 - Sanko North America
Stoner Molding Launches B445 Denesting Agent to Boost Thermoforming and Extrusion Efficiency
Stoner Molding Solutions introduces B445 denesting agent, an emulsified, food-safe, water-based silicone mold release that prevents sticking, reduces static, and improves manufacturing efficiency. - April 04, 2025 - Stoner Molding Solutions
Join the Sino FoldingCarton 2025 in Shanghai – The Premier Event for Post-Printing Processing
Sino FoldingCarton 2025, part of WEPACK 2025, will be held April 8-10 at SNIEC, featuring global exhibitors and industry professionals. It offers networking, business expansion, and insights into folding carton trends. - April 01, 2025 - RX
DPrint 2025: Unlocking Digital Transformation in Packaging
DPrint 2025, part of WEPACK 2025, will showcase cutting-edge digital printing technologies for packaging at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre from April 8-10, 2025. - March 31, 2025 - RX
PACKCON 2025 of RX is Counting Down to Its Kick-off
Get ready to enjoy numerous blockbuster packaging products, new materials, and black technology applications, as well as a series of heavyweight forums and competitions. - March 30, 2025 - RX
Rocket Industrial Expands Product Line with Launch of Zenith Fasteners
Rocket Industrial, a leader in packaging innovation, is expanding its exclusive Zenith line to include a full range of fasteners, including nails and staples for various applications, along with a complete selection of supporting nailers and staplers from top brands. Designed for businesses seeking... - March 28, 2025 - Rocket Industrial
Shameless Pets Reveals a Fresh Rebrand, Highlighting Sustainability and USA-Made Quality Treats
Determined to do good, deliciously, Shameless Pets unveils a comprehensive rebrand reflecting its expanded mission to support US farmers and make the most of all harvests, minimize plastic use, and harness renewable energy in their pet treat production. The new look comes just in time for the... - March 20, 2025 - Shameless Pets
Join The World Corrugated Forum - Your Gateway to Global Packaging Industry Insights
The World Corrugated Forum (WCF) will return for its fourth edition on April 7, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Shanghai Pudong Hotel, as part of the prestigious WEPACK 2025. Organized by RX (Reed Exhibitions), this flagship event will once again unite 300 industry leaders from 30 countries to explore... - March 10, 2025 - RX
Lom Tech Introduces New Generation of Juice Production Line
Lom Tech, a global leader in liquid fillers, today introduced new juice production machines, including the LM-G600, LM-FCL200, and LM-T40 series. These latest generation of juice fillers are complete production lines with bottle washing, filling, capping, and labeling capabilities. - March 03, 2025 - Lom Tech
Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc. Natron SE Series Silicone Ink Gets CPSIA Recertification
Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc., is pleased to announce that its Natron® SE Series Silicone Ink has once again received the Consumer Product Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) recertification, reaffirming its compliance with the highest safety standards for consumer products. This recertification... - February 11, 2025 - Boston Industrial Solutions, Inc.
A Global Gathering, a One-Stop Exhibition, Shanghai is Set to Host SinoFoldingCarton 2025
Amid the global trend of plastic reduction, the carton market is ushering in tremendous growth opportunities. The function of paper packaging as a plastic substitute offers significant value-added, making it an innovative packaging choice that is being increasingly adopted by various end... - January 30, 2025 - RX
Transforming Industries: The SHARC by Mr. IIoT Drives Digital Transformation and Industry 4.0
In an era where digital transformation is not just a trend but a necessity, The SHARC by Mr. IIoT, is an industry-leading solution pioneering the path towards Industry 4.0. This advanced IoT sensor adaptor empowers businesses to harness the full potential of the Industrial Internet of Things... - December 19, 2024 - Mr. IIoT
BoxesGen Announces Special Promotion on Custom Packaging Solutions
BoxesGen, a leading manufacturer of high-quality, eco-friendly packaging solutions, is set to offer exciting promotions this December on its wide range of packaging products. The company, known for its durable, sustainable, and visually appealing packaging, is providing customers with discounts on over 30 categories of boxes designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses across various industries. - December 04, 2024 - BoxesGen
HBControls Expands Solid-State Portfolio with cULus Listed Solid-State Contactors
Introducing the Compact, cULus Listed HBC-xZ Series for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency in Industrial Applications - November 23, 2024 - HBControls
Rocket Industrial Unveils Zenith: the New Benchmark in Private Labeled Packaging Products
Rocket Industrial, a leading name in packaging innovation and solutions, proudly announces the launch of its new private labeled product line: Zenith. The Zenith line, designed to meet the highest standards of performance and reliability, includes a comprehensive range of packaging... - October 31, 2024 - Rocket Industrial
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
PVpallet Launches Crowdfunding Campaign on StartEngine to Drive Sustainable Innovation
PVpallet, a leader in reusable packaging solutions for the solar industry, is excited to announce the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. This initiative supports the company's growth and its commitment to making the solar industry more sustainable. Supporting Sustainable... - October 24, 2024 - PVpallet.com
19th Anniversary Celebration - Ceremonial Packaging Update for Mother Earth Tobacco
In honor of the company's 19th anniversary, Mother Earth Tobacco has released an exciting new box design for their Ceremonial Tobacco. The new packaging offers a larger 50 gram size and continues the tradition of a hexagon/circular shape, representing the Circle of the People. "As a proud... - October 17, 2024 - Mother Earth Tobacco
Grand Updates Liquid Capsule Filling Machines
Grand announces improvements in their liquid capsule filling machines. These specialized machines now fill the capsules with liquids more quickly and in a simple way. A number of businesses have come up with the production of sweetened liquid -filled capsules to contain drugs or vitamins. They are... - October 12, 2024 - Grand Pack