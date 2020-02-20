SottoPelle® Recognizes Michael Barnthouse, M.D. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Kansas City, MO, February 20, 2020 --



Michael Barnthouse, M.D. has been a SottoPelle® Trained Physician since January 2014 and has a thriving practice in Kansas City, Missouri. His continued success treating Menopause, Andropause, and anti-aging has earned him the SottoPelle® recommendation and positive patient reviews in the community.



Michael Barnthouse, M.D. is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.



"Michael Barnthouse, M.D. is a certified SottoPelle® provider who has a common goal of helping patients achieve their lifestyle and health goals with BHRT,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. "We are thrilled to have Michael Barnthouse, M.D. as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Michael Barnthouse, M.D. has the following qualifications:

- Board Certified OBGYN

- Offers Personalized Care

- In addition to SottoPelle® Therapy, Dr. Barnthouse offers a variety of services for your overall well-being



To view more information about Dr. Barnthouse, please visit his profile at: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/michael-barnthouse-md/



Provider Information:

Michael Barnthouse, M.D.

Gynecology, Women's Wellness and Hormone Center

1010 Carondelet Dr. Suite 105

Kansas City, MO 64114

816-941-0700

https://www.facebook.com/BarnthouseMD/

https://www.drbarnthousegyn.com/



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.



Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.



Contact: SottoPelle Marketing Team

Phone: (323) 986-5100

CarolAnn Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



