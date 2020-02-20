3.4 Million Americans Will be Impacted by Critical Illness in 2020 Reports Insurance Association

Press Releases American Association for Critical Illness... Press Release

The American Association for Critical Illness Insurance predicts that 3.4 million individuals will suffer a heart attack or a stroke or be diagnosed with cancer in 2020.

Los Angeles, CA, February 20, 2020 --(



"The numbers of Americans who will be diagnosed with one of these three critical illnesses will be staggering," declares Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Critical Illness Insurance (AACII). "The impact will not just be emotional, it will be financial and even those with health insurance are unprepared for what happens after one of these major events."



According to 2020 data was shared as part of the Association's awareness building campaign, just over 1.8 million cases of cancer are expected to be diagnosed. "The three major entities that focus on heart disease, cancer and stroke, annually report detailed data that has been enormously accurate year after year." Slome explains.



"The vast majority of people who are diagnosed or have a first heart attack or stroke will survive thanks to great medical care and advances made over the past decades," Slome notes. "Their savings are another matter because even with the best health insurance, the leading reason Americans are forced into bankruptcy is the result of health-related issues."



The organization's awareness campaign strives to educate women and men about the existence of a little-known form of insurance that can pay a lump sum upon diagnosis of a number of critical illnesses. "An immediate $10,000 check can pay for uncovered medical costs or just to cover rent or mortgage while the patient as well as their spouse take time off from work to undergo treatment or recovery," Slome shares.



The Association will shortly relaunch their critical illness website where data regarding critical illness insurance sales, costs and claims will be posted. "This is vital information for those especially younger adults between 35 and 60," Slome adds. "That's when the risk can be great and the solution is highly affordable."



Jesse Slome

818-597-3205



www.criticalillnessinsuranceinfo.org



