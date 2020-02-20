CSI, Kinected Solutions and Silvus Technologies to Sponsor Future Soldier Technology 2020 – 3 Weeks to Go

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

London, United Kingdom, February 20, 2020 --(



As the leading conference on soldier and marine equipment modernisation and capability development, the event is guaranteed to provide a unique opportunity to see how these emerging technologies can on an international scale. The three-day show will consist of a Dismounted Soldier Situational Awareness Focus Day on the 9th March and a Future Soldier Technology Conference on the 10th and 11th of March.



For interested parties, registration is available at http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom8



Key features of the event include:

32 expert speakers, 7+ hours of networking with 200+ attendees, 25 Military nations confirmed to attend, an industry focused panel discussion on cutting edge technology, Complimentary evening networking reception hosted by Lead Sponsor BDA Technology.

Exhibition room for industry to showcase their soldier modernisation capabilities and more.



SMi Group are pleased to announce 3 new sponsors and exhibitors - CSI, Kinected Solutions and Silvus Technologies.



The event will host a wide variety of nations who will provide detailed and technical insights on soldier programmes from around the world.



Military experts include:



• Colonel Tony de Reya, Deputy Commander 3 Commando, Royal Marines

• Colonel Francois-Regis Dabas, Director Capability Development, French Army

• Colonel Moises Serrano Martinez, Future Combat Soldier Program Technical Director, MoD of Spain

• Colonel Johanes Bogner, Head of Project Team, Soldat der Zukunft, Austrian Army

• Colonel Nicolas Mueller Phd, Director Weapon Systems, Armasuisse, DDPS Switzerland

• Lieutenant Colonel Toby Lyle, SO1 Command and Battlespace Management, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Neil Locke, Commanding Officer Infantry Trials and Development Unit, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Gareth Davies, SO1 Delivery, Soldier Systems Programme, British Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Christoph Wallner, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, German Army

• Lieutenant Colonel Jan Vandamme, Head of the Implementation Team Land Simulations, Land Component, Operational Command, Ministry of Defence, Belgium

• Lieutenant Colonel Morgan Gustafsson, Head of Swedish Armed Forces Subarctic Warfare Center, Swedish Armed Forces

• Major Ricardo Jorge Parcelas Araujo e Silva, Capabilities Department, Portuguese Army

• Major Jari Tiilikka, Program Manager Dismounted Soldier System, Finnish Defence Forces

• Major Marco Dâmaso, System Portfolio Manager Special Units, Swiss Armed Forces

• Dr Darren Browning, LCG DSS / Power Group Chairman, Senior Technical Lead Power, DSTL UK MoD

• Dr Milene Catoire, Exercise physiologist, TNO

• Dr Max Winkelmann, Scientist Signatronics, Fraunhofer IOSB

• Mr Nick Taylor, Soldier Training and Special Programmes Team Leader, UK MoD

• Mr Clint Farrell, Mechanical Engineer, CCDC C5ISR CENTER - NVESD, US Army

• Mr Serge Cote, Project Manager Integrated Soldier System Project, ISSP, Director of Soldier Systems Program Management, DSSPM, National Defence, Government of Canada

• Mr Lars Erik Olsen, Principal Scientist Norwegian Defence Research Establishment, Norwegian MoD

• Mr Jonathan Russell, Principal Scientist Platform Systems, DSTL UK MoD

• Mr José Collazo-Castillo, Assistant Program Manager, Soldier Tactical Power PEO Soldier, US Army



Industry expert presenters include:



• Mr Joerg Bille, Sales Manager C4i, Key Account Deutschland, Rheinmetall Defence Electronics GmbH

• Mr Rick Stone, Vice President of Strategic Planning, GMRE Inc

• Mr Andy Murdoch, Global Business Development, Tactical Interconnect Products, Glenair, Inc

• Richard Waldrom, Capture Manager, Soldier Systems, Ultra Electronics

• Mr Ciaran McCloskey, Product Line Manager — Tactical Products, Thales SIX

• Speaker TBC, L3Harris Technologies

• Speaker TBC, Weapon logic



For the full agenda and speaker line-up, the brochure is available at: http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom8



Future Soldier Technology 2020

Focus Day: 9th March

Conference: 10th – 11th March 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK



Lead Sponsor: Black Diamond Advanced Technology

Gold Sponsor: Glenair and Thales

Sponsors and Exhibitors: CSI, 3M, Harris, HIPPO Multipower, Kinected Solutions, Marlborough Communications Ltd, Rheinmetall, Silvus Technologies, Ultra Electronics, Bren-Tronics, Weapon Logic



Contact Information:

For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or email smalick@smi-online.co.uk



For delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. Shannon Cargan

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.futuresoldiertechnology.com/prcom8



