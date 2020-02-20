Heather Harris Joins Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and Attends Certification Program

Press Releases Engel & Voelkers Press Release

www.stpete.evrealestate.com Madeira Beach, FL, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach announces Heather Harris has joined its brokerage as a luxury real estate advisor serving the Tampa Bay area. Harris was raised in Pinellas County, Florida since the age of two, which makes her the ultimate Neighborhood Specialist. Her wealth of knowledge on the Tampa Bay area is ideal for both buyers and sellers. Harris started her career in real estate in 2015 working with multiple brokerages and transitioned to Engel & Völkers to excel in her career using the tools and global presence offered by this rapidly growing brokerage.Harris comments, “I learned how close-knit the entire brokerage is and saw the way the company holds itself accountable to a higher standard more so than any other brand, that is why I chose Engel & Völkers. It’s like a family, I love that!”Harris attended the Engel & Völkers Certification Program (EVCP) held in Orlando, FL February 2020, a requirement for all who join Engel & Völkers luxury real estate shops. This is another thing that sets Engel & Völkers apart from other brokerages. During this two day hands-on course, both new and seasoned realtors, learn how to maximize exclusive brokerage tools that will enrich the listing and buying process of current and future homeowners and investors. They also learn the importance of the Engel & Völkers brand standard of excellence with its commitment to utilizing best practices while conducting business within their local market when dealing with clients and other real estate professionals.Broker and Owner of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach, Cherie Pattishall, GRI, CNE, CLHMS, CAM, e-Pro states, “Our approach to real estate is a little different than most brokerages. The Engel & Völkers culture encourages our advisors to improve their education and training and it also fosters cooperation between our advisors within each shop. Heather will be a great addition to our shop in Madeira Beach with her enthusiasm and love of close-knit organizations.”About Engel & VölkersEngel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 11,000 real estate advisors in more than 837 residential brokerages 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:www.southtampa.evrealestate.comwww.belleair.evrealestate.comwww.madeirabeach.evrealestate.comwww.stpete.evrealestate.com Contact Information Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach

Brandi Bell

727-565-7971



madeirabeach.evrealestate.com

cherie.pattishall@evrealestate.com



