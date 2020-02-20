Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Marko Nobles Press Release

Receive press releases from Marko Nobles: By Email RSS Feeds: The Rendezvous in ATX Brings Diverse Urban Artists and Eclectic Music Lovers Together at Flamingo Cantina for a Free Event During SXSW

Urban Eclectic Internet Radio Station, RhythmAndSoulRadio.com, Presents "The Rendezvous in ATX Vol II," taking place from Noon – 6PM on Thursday, March 19th at Flamingo Cantina, 515 E. 6th Street in Austin, Tx during the week of the South by Southwest Festival. Featuring live performances from independent artists from New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Orlando, Fl, Dallas and Austin, Texas performing music ranging from Soul, Funk, R&B, Hip-Hop, Rock, Blues and Afrobeat.

Austin, TX, February 20, 2020 --



Presented by Urban Eclectic Internet Radio Station, RhythmAndSoulRadio.com (owned and operated by InJoy Enterprises), "The Rendezvous in ATX Vol II" will take place from Noon – 6PM on Thursday, March 19th at Flamingo Cantina, 515 E. 6th Street. Admission is free, no badges or wristbands needed but RSVP is requested at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-rendezvous-in-atx-vol-ii-tickets-92622144327 . "The Rendezvous in ATX Vol II" is a day party featuring live performances from independent artists from New York, New Jersey, Washington, DC, Orlando, Fl, Dallas and Austin, Texas performing music ranging from Soul, Funk, R&B, Hip-Hop, Rock, Blues and Afrobeat. Featured performers include:



Nuwamba (Dallas, Tx) - This excellent artist and individual loves to write about love, life, and positivity that he executes into the most soul-feeding music genre Soul and R&B while also dropping in some Hip-Hop and Afrobeat.



Official Booshay (Orlando, Fl) - A versatile hip hop artist who raps to any style of music. Official Booshay is best known for his thought provoking lyrical content and style that engages diverse audiences worldwide.



Anastasia (Austin,Tx) - With a catalog of five well-received projects, multiple “Best Female Artist” nods from the Austin Hip Hop Awards, recognition from respected media, and dynamic performances Anastasia has worked to design and define her own niche within contemporary music.



Show Tyme (New Jersey) - A triple threat artist, singer, songwriter, and producer Show Tyme is the epitome of soul expression. He's worked with some of the music industry's elite artists as he begins to take his place among them.



Vendeta Baby (Orlando, Fl) - A Creative Edgy artist that pushes the boundaries of modern hip hop, soca, and pop, with unparalleled delivery and an attitude that means business.



TNT (New York) - The sound of TNT is an eclectic blend of soul, funk, rock, jazz, house, hip hop and gospel. There are no gimmicks, it's simply good music.



Moon Newbill (Washington, DC) - Singer/Songwriter/Stage wrecker Moon Newbill is a dynamo on the performance stage who extends her inner passions with gritty no holds barred energy. She has been called “your favorite singers favorite singer.”



Gallowayyys (Dallas, Tx) - Alternative hip hop artist Gallowayyys carries an energy unique to his youniverse. His vision of the tomorrow has led him to a life of progressive political activism & intense studies into consciousness as a science and he provides a different voice in hip hop.



Shug Avery (Austin, Tx) - Singer/Songwriter/Actress Shug Avery is an all around entertainer whose personality and voice fills any room.



DJ Sets will be provided throughout the day by the DJ’s of RhythmAndSoulRadio.com and special guests. RhythmAndSoulRadio.com will also broadcast the event live to its worldwide listening audience.



RhythmAndSoulRadio.com is a 24 hour independently run internet radio station heard by up to 100,000 people monthly. The station is the ultimate “urban eclectic” radio experience that features music and interviews with artists from the genres of R&B, Hip-Hop, Soul, Spoken Word, Reggae, Soca and much more. The station prides itself on featuring the best independent artists side by side with mainstream artists keeping the listener on the cutting edge of who and what is hot. All the artists performing at "The Rendezvous in ATX" have had their music featured on RhythmAndSoulRadio.com.



"The Rendezvous" is one of NYC's long running popular events that features live performances from independent artists. Over the years "The Rendezvous" has featured top independent artists such as Grammy Award Winner Maya Azucena, Grammy nominated artists Anthony David, Wayna, Maiysha & Yahzarah aka Purple St. James, British Soul Icon Omar, Kimberly Nichole (featured on Season 8 of the NBC hit TV Series “The Voice”), critically acclaimed award winning artists Davina, Big Brooklyn Red, Rhonda Thomas, Brown Baby Girl, Abby Dobson, Wes Felton and The KiKi Experience, among many many others. After a successful edition of The Rendezvous in 2019, "The Rendezvous in ATX Vol II" promises to be a “you had to be there” event in 2020.



Marko Nobles

646-397-3686



www.injoyenterprises.com



