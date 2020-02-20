Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases bamba Press Release

Receive press releases from bamba: By Email RSS Feeds: bamba Partners with World Nomads for 2020 Travel Writing Scholarship to the Caribbean

bambahas partnered with World Nomads for the 2020 edition of the Travel Scholarship Program. Winners are awarded an all-expenses-paid adventure with bamba to the Caribbean.

Mexico City, Mexico, February 20, 2020 --(



The Travel Scholarship Program offers a chance to turn passion into profession. It has been ongoing annually for the past 14 years. Each year, talented travellers are sent into the field to capture the world's stories while learning from seasoned industry professionals. In 2018, winners enjoyed the opportunity to explore Argentina, whilst winners in 2019 sought adventure in Portugal. Having previously partnered with like-minded brands such as Lonely Planet and Urban Adventures, bamba is now on board for the 2020 campaign.



Applicants must choose from one of three story themes and write a 700-word travel story, to be sent along with a properly completed application form. A judging panel will review all applications and select three winners which have the spirit of adventure as well as a passion for travel writing. Winners get free flights, a 14-day trip, professional mentorship as well as travel apparel and travel insurance.



Each winner will first attend a 4-day travel writing workshop with established travel writer and NY Times contributor Tim Neville. This is followed by individual 10-day trips across the Caribbean region. During their trips, winners will be given an assignment to write about the people they meet along the way, their adventures and the local, off-the-beaten-path experiences they have.



Applications for the Travel Scholarship Program close on 11 March 2020. The three recipients of the Scholarship, along with a shortlist of best travel stories, will be published on the World Nomads website on 30 April 2020. Trips are scheduled to begin 13 September 2020. Final itineraries will be developed through a combination of proposed cities, partner input and contacts in the region.



Are you an aspiring travel writer? Complete the Travel Writing Scholarship 2020 application form now at: https://bit.ly/36QiUzN



About bamba



bambatravel.com takes you on extraordinary experiences to unbelievable places around the globe with unique trip styles for every type of traveller. Redefine the way you experience the world, engaging with locals, immersing yourself in nature and learning about intriguing cultures. Mexico City, Mexico, February 20, 2020 --( PR.com )-- bamba is proud to announce that it has partnered with World Nomads for the 2020 edition of the Travel Scholarship Program. The competition is open to aspiring travel writers from around the world. Winners are awarded an all-expenses-paid adventure with bamba, in partnership with World Nomads, to the Caribbean.The Travel Scholarship Program offers a chance to turn passion into profession. It has been ongoing annually for the past 14 years. Each year, talented travellers are sent into the field to capture the world's stories while learning from seasoned industry professionals. In 2018, winners enjoyed the opportunity to explore Argentina, whilst winners in 2019 sought adventure in Portugal. Having previously partnered with like-minded brands such as Lonely Planet and Urban Adventures, bamba is now on board for the 2020 campaign.Applicants must choose from one of three story themes and write a 700-word travel story, to be sent along with a properly completed application form. A judging panel will review all applications and select three winners which have the spirit of adventure as well as a passion for travel writing. Winners get free flights, a 14-day trip, professional mentorship as well as travel apparel and travel insurance.Each winner will first attend a 4-day travel writing workshop with established travel writer and NY Times contributor Tim Neville. This is followed by individual 10-day trips across the Caribbean region. During their trips, winners will be given an assignment to write about the people they meet along the way, their adventures and the local, off-the-beaten-path experiences they have.Applications for the Travel Scholarship Program close on 11 March 2020. The three recipients of the Scholarship, along with a shortlist of best travel stories, will be published on the World Nomads website on 30 April 2020. Trips are scheduled to begin 13 September 2020. Final itineraries will be developed through a combination of proposed cities, partner input and contacts in the region.Are you an aspiring travel writer? Complete the Travel Writing Scholarship 2020 application form now at: https://bit.ly/36QiUzNAbout bambabambatravel.com takes you on extraordinary experiences to unbelievable places around the globe with unique trip styles for every type of traveller. Redefine the way you experience the world, engaging with locals, immersing yourself in nature and learning about intriguing cultures. Contact Information bamba

Christian Rietveld

525541611721



bambatravel.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from bamba Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend