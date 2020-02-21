Organisers Affirm Growing Interest in Mumbai Edition of Gartex Texprocess India

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Mex Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

The renowned tradeshow on garment textile machinery "Gartex Texprocess India," which is held annually in New Delhi, is all set to mark its launch in Mumbai in March 2020 owing to the demand generated by garment and textile manufacturing industry in Indian and overseas markets.

Mumbai, India, February 21, 2020



Mr Gaurav Juneja, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd said: “Gartex Texprocess India is a great platform that has been instrumental in unifying various stakeholders within the garment and textile manufacturing supply chain. Now the show is being held for the first time in Mumbai and we are immensely hopeful that this edition will diversify the reach and expanse of this highly popular trade event. Our association with Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India has been especially fruitful in taking the show towards the desired direction. It is our combined endeavour to provide a lot more opportunities for the garment and textile manufacturing industry, and we will strive to work towards that.”



Echoing the stance, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd said: “Even as the domestic consumption is surging, India's textile and apparel exports are expected to lead to a tripling of the country's market share globally. Witnessing the tremendous opportunities at the first unified Gartex Texprocess India, the industry strongly hinted at the show’s potential as an instrumental venue for collaborations. As organisers, it is our combined endeavour to strengthen our exhibitors’ reach in their target markets or potential areas of their business interest, and therefore we decided to bring the platform to Mumbai so as to provide stakeholders greater accessibility to their buyers in the western and southern regions.”



Exhibitors, who have signed up for the event, are all geared-up to present the latest innovations, machines, plants, processes and services to various stakeholders in the industry, including manufacturers and suppliers. The Mumbai edition of the show is scheduled to be held from 19 – 21 March 2020 at Bombay Exhibition and Convention Centre. The highlights of the show include ‘Garmenting & Apparel Machinery’ that will provide insights on technological developments in the garment & apparel manufacturing sector. Besides this, innovative products and technologies, defining latest trends in the industry, will be showcased to the visitors at the four concurrent shows - Denim Show, India Laundry Show, Fabrics & Trims Show and Digitex Show during the three-day event.



The event is also aimed at providing business opportunities to the international and national suppliers as well as trade visitors through networking sessions with industry experts and engaging in investment opportunities during the show.



Anjali Srivastava

+91-11-46464848



https://www.gartexindia.com/



