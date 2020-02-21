Ideas2IT: DuploCloud Partnership

Press Releases Ideas2IT Technology Press Release

DuploCloud is a DevOps Robot. It is a subject matter expert in digital form. The robot has an impressive resume with over 500 skills including AWS, Azure, Kubernetes, Security, IoT among others. The founding team of DuploCloud features people who invented the public cloud in 2008. They developed the necessary techniques that currently enable AWS and Azure to deliver Infrastructure-as-a-Service for millions of virtual machines with a few thousand engineers.



DuploCloud bots are currently deployed in 25+ organizations and manage about 250 applications, 3000 workloads servicing hundreds of users who push 5000+ changes per week to their cloud infrastructure and applications. 100 new virtual machines are added under the bots’ management every month. It is interesting to note that users have saved over 50% in cloud costs and accelerated their cloud projects by 10x. Over half of the clients operate in highly regulated industries like finance and healthcare with strict compliance requirements.



“With an outcome-driven engineering team at ideas2IT combined with the DuploCloud Digital workforce, we have set to prove how we can deliver results in at an accelerated pace and reduced costs that is unforeseen in the industry,” says DuploCloud founder Venkat Thiruvengadam.



“Our approach to emerging technology and expertise in Robotic Process Automation makes us an ideal partner for DuploCloud. With DuploCloud, we will offer managed DevOps services at 1/10th the cost,” quipped Murali Vivekanandan, Entrepreneur, Technologist and Founder-CEO of ideas2IT Technologies.



About ideas2IT



