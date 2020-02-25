SottoPelle® Recognizes Linda Evans, M.D. for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT

Press Releases SottoPelle Therapy Press Release

Cincinnati, OH, February 25, 2020 --(



Linda Evans, M.D is dedicated to outstanding care and proactive support for the many issues and concerns that arise as we age.



“SottoPelle is dedicated to training doctors like Linda Evans, M.D who practice the highest level of professionalism and patient care,” states CarolAnn Tutera, CEO of SottoPelle. “We are thrilled to have Linda Evans, M.D as a Doctor of Note who shares our vision of best practices and quality patient care.”



Linda Evans, M.D has the following qualifications:



· Board certified Obstetrician-Gynecologist and fellow in the college of Obstetricians and Gynecologists.

· Dr. Evans’ practice has grown to include a focus on the care of peri-menopausal and menopausal women.

· Expert in both hormonal and non-hormonal therapies for menopausal health.

· Dr. Evans takes the time to listen to your physical and emotional challenges and will work with you to address them.

· Dr. Evans recognizes that each patient is a totally unique individual and takes pride in providing the highest quality of healthcare possible.

· Professional organizations she is affiliated with that are specific to menopause health:

-- International Society for the Study of Women’s Health

-- The North American Menopause Society



Dr. Evans resides in Loveland, Ohio, and throughout the years, has volunteered for and served on various medical and community organizations and boards.



In her free time, she enjoys reading, hiking, boating, swimming, snow skiing and traveling.



To view more information about Dr. Evans or to contact the office for your BHRT appointment, please see Dr. Evans’ profile on the SottoPelle directory: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/doctors/linda-evans-md/



Provider Information:

Linda Evans, M.D

Premiere Center for Health & Wellness

8261 Cornell Road, Suite 610

Cincinnati, Ohio 45249

513-985-0950

https://premierecenters.com/

https://www.facebook.com/PremiereCenterForHealthAndWellness

https://twitter.com/PremiereCenters



Company Information:

SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained doctor, visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com.



CarolAnn Tutera

323-986-5100



SottoPelleTherapy.com



