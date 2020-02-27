Baby Lamby Introduces Baby Lamby White Noise Machine

The Houston, Texas-based company, Baby Lamby, has created a special sleep aid that is proving incredibly helpful for little ones that have trouble sleeping through the night. This little gem, also called Baby Lamby White Noise Machine, has a multitude of features all designed to help your baby fall asleep and stay asleep. It has become a godsend for restless babies and parents everywhere.

The toy, which looks like a plush baby lamb, is a patented baby sleep soother and white noise machine. Among other things, it projects the moon and stars onto the ceiling in four differently colored lights. It has three dimming options to handle most lighting environments and has two timer options for 15 and 30 minute intervals. Additionally, it offers 11 different baby lullabies and white noise options, with varying sound control. Perhaps most importantly, Baby Lamby has a built-in cry sensor that starts playing pre-selected music whenever the baby cries for over five seconds. The Baby Lamby is USB rechargeable and, once fully charged, it can play music and project lights for six to eight hours. It also comes with a Velcro attachment that makes carrying easy and also allows parents to attach it to cribs, strollers, and car seats. Baby Lamby is hand-washable and built with A-Grade plush materials.



