Australian-Based Skin Matrix Skin Care Launches New Skin Perfection Serum


Skin Matrix Skin Care, a Newcastle, Australian-based company specializing in creating skin care products that are healing, protective, and enhancing, is launching a new product called Skin Perfection Serum

Perth, Australia, February 28, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Skin Matrix Skin Care, a Newcastle, Australian-based company specializing in creating skin care products that are holistic in nature and contain the 4 Pillars of Skin Health Program: Skin Health, Hormone Health, Gut Health, and Emotional Health. Sarah Wilkinson, founder and CEO, utilizes her Advanced Diploma in Beauty Therapy and over 18 years in the industry to create skin care products that are healing, protective, and enhancing.

Sarah describes her newest product, Skin Perfection Serum, as “formulated with skin brighteners, hyaluronic acid for plump and hydrated skin, Vitamin B3 and Vitamin C to give your skin a cocktail of antioxidants, Heptapeptide-8 for anti-ageing and smoothing fine lines and a boost of cell happiness with Green Tea Extract.”

To learn more about Skin Matrix Skin Perfection Serum, view the product on the company’s website: https://www.skinmatrix.com.au/skin-matrix-skin-perfection-serum-5513.

About Skin Matrix:
For more information, contact:
Sarah Wilkinson, Founder, CEO
sarah@skinmatrix.com.au
+61 417404700
www.skinmatrix.com.au
