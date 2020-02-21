United® Real Estate | Richmond Grows to Largest Office in Central VA

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases United Real Estate Press Release

Office Achieves 200 Agent Milestone Resulting in Largest Real Estate Office by Agent Count

Richmond, VA, February 21, 2020 --(



"When John and I opened the United franchise just five years ago, we knew we had a winning formula that would attract agents but we didn’t expect to see this much success so quickly,” said Jeff Finn. “United Real Estate was not a known name when we started out but, as our growth proves, it didn’t stay a secret for long.”



United Real Estate, one of Inc. 5000’s fastest-growing private companies, offer agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry, extensive business support tools, mobile and paperless technology, work spaces, ongoing training opportunities as well as their own dedicated operations and agent services representative. Agents also receive a 100 percent commission structure – something unique to the industry.



“United Real Estate | Richmond is one of United’s top performing offices and that status is extremely well-deserved and a reflection of the dedication John and Jeff Finn and their leadership team have to their agents,” said Rick Haase, president, United Real Estate. “They focus intently on providing world-class training to their agents to help change the trajectory of their agents’ financial futures and careers. I have no doubt that the Richmond office will continue on their path of rapid growth.”



“Our agents not only can earn more money than with other brokerages, they have access to a host of business support services that allow them to maximize their time so they have more work/life balance,” added Jeff Finn.



Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate | Richmond can visit JoinUnitedRichmond.com or call 804-359-9200 Ext 224. To learn more about United Real Estate and its franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 877-201-7640.



A Closer Look at United Real Estate



United Real Estate – a division of the United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to the challenges facing agents in the residential real estate brokerage industry. Providing the latest training, marketing and technology tools to both agents and brokers under a 100-percent commission strategy, United Real Estate makes it more profitable for an agent to sell real estate and for real estate brokers to leverage a complete system to better grow a successful, thriving real estate brokerage. Named as a "frontrunner" in the real estate industry in 2013, "part of the next generation of real estate brokers" in 2014 by the Swanepoel TRENDS Report, as well as being listed in the "Power 200 Most Influential" from 2015-2018 by Swanepoel Power 200. United Real Estate has more than 85 offices and over 4,900 agents. Richmond, VA, February 21, 2020 --( PR.com )-- United Real Estate | Richmond recently earned bragging rights on two fronts: first reaching the coveted 200 agent milestone becoming Central Virginia's largest real estate office based on agent count, and second, as the fourth largest company in the area overall. The accomplishments come on the heels of recognition by Richmond BizSense as one of the fastest-growing companies in the region.

Jeff and John Finn, franchise owners and principal brokers of the firm, say the rapid growth does not necessarily surprise them as agents have eagerly embraced United® Real Estate's business model that provides unique career development and growth opportunities. 