Pro-Bono Clinic for Immigrants in Abbotsford, BC

Ashton College continues the initiative to provide free advice to potential Canadian immigrants and makes these services more accessible by bringing them to Abbotsford, BC.

Abbotsford, Canada, February 21, 2020 --(



Volunteers who will be providing one-on-one advice to the public are currently studying or have already graduated from the Immigration Consultant Diploma program at Ashton College. At the clinic, they will be working under the guidance of their experienced instructors who are regulated immigration practitioners or lawyers.



These clinics will enable people seeking advice on immigration to ask particular questions regarding their immigration cases at no cost. At the same time, they will allow future immigration consultants to practice their knowledge and skills while working on real cases and specific situations.



The immigration pro-bono clinic will take place on March 1, 2020, from 9.00 am to 1.00 pm at Ashton College Abbotsford campus, located at #110 – 30475 Cardinal Ave. Abbotsford, BC.



For more information please visit Ashton College website.



If you have any further questions, please contact Maria Bychkova, Communications Coordinator by email at mbychkova@ashtoneducation.ca or by phone 778-372-8371.

