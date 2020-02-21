PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Discussion Over Dinner Kicks Off 2020 Season on February 21st


The Discussion Over Dinner conversation series invites the community to attend its first event of the year on Friday, February 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. at State Street Community Church. Discussion Over Dinner: Stories of Survival will feature a delicious meal followed by a panel conversation with La Porte County cancer survivors.

La Porte, IN, February 21, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Discussion Over Dinner conversation series invites the community to attend its first event of the year on Friday, February 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. at State Street Community Church. Discussion Over Dinner: Stories of Survival will feature a delicious meal followed by a panel conversation with La Porte County cancer survivors. Admission to this event is free, and everyone is welcome.

“The concept of Discussion over Dinner is simple: eat, talk, listen and learn,” says Nate Loucks, Discussion over Dinner Moderator. “Each of our panelists has a different story to tell. We are grateful for their willingness to share their experiences and thoughts on how our community can better partner with those going through cancer.”

Local residents Bill Nelson, Deanne Gonzalez, and Margaret Bender will serve as panelists for this event. Discussion Over Dinner guests also have the opportunity to become a part of the conversation by texting their questions to the moderator. The interview is streamed live through Facebook, YouTube, and Periscope for those who wish to participate remotely.

Discussion Over Dinner is a monthly community conversation series hosted and underwritten by State Street Community Church and the Pax Center in La Porte. Past conversation topics have included everything from Elementary Education to Mental Health to the Black Experience in La Porte County.

Registration for Discussion Over Dinner: Stories of Survival is encouraged, but not required. For more information or to register, visit discussionoverdinner.com. State Street Community Church is located at 209 State Street in downtown LaPorte, Indiana.
Contact Information
Discussion Over Dinner
Nate Loucks
219-575-7182
Contact
www.discussionoverdinner.com

