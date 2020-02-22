Strainsforpains, Inc. (OTC Pink: EBYH) is Pleased to Announce Shareholder Update

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Strainsforpains, Inc. Press Release

Strainsforpains, Inc.'s shareholder update includes update on the medical pain management app, upcoming 2020 activities, and associations.

New York, NY, February 22, 2020 --(



Strainsforpains, Inc. is pleased to announce that their medical app has surpassed the 1000th customer within the first month of its launch. The app is a leading platform for doctors and patients to make better decisions for their medical pain management and treatment programs. The app is essential in offering valuable, reliable, and responsible information on a timely basis. Numerous hospitals and doctors now use the app. Strainsforpains, Inc. management has been in constant communications with health organizations in sharing data, as well as in an advisory capacity. "Strainsforpains, Inc. many years of research and development allows for making pain management decisions more efficient," said Mr. Shainberg, CEO of the company.



Strainsforpains, Inc. management will be attending and sponsoring various golf charity tournaments in 2020. "It's wonderful to see people out there who are passionate about golfing and also passionate about supporting alternative medical treatments for pain relief," said Mr. Shainberg.



Management of the company intends to be at the Galway, Ireland ICRS annual event for medical professionals in July 2020. "The recognition of being part of ICRS adds credibility to our work," said Mr. Shainberg. ICRS consists of the most prestigious doctors, scientists and medical researchers of in the world today.



With skyrocketing health care costs, most people are finally awakening to the value of alternative medical treatments for medical relief of pain. "Management of the company will be initiating a marketing and educational awareness campaign this year, and look forward to introducing our APP and other products and services on a global level," said Mr. Shainberg.



To learn more about Strainsforpains, inc. please visit our website at http://www.strainsforpains.com/



About Strainsforpains, Inc.

Strainsforpains, Inc. is an innovative healthcare technology company located in New York, N.Y. The company's objectives are twofold: (1) to provide doctors, dispensaries and patients access to an APP that will allow for an advanced determination of comparison of strains and chemical combinations, with major illnesses, in a user-friendly manner; and (2) to acquire hemp related products and businesses.



Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Although Strainsforpains, Inc. believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, Strainsforpains, Inc. is unable to give any assurance that its expectations will be attained. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Strainsforpains, Inc's. ability to control and those actual events may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Strainsforpains, Inc's. filings with the SEC and OTC Markets Group, Inc.



Yeshua Shainberg

646-481-4161



http://www.strainsforpains.com/



