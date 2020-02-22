Plethora Joins Forces with Banker’s Academy to Deliver State-of-the-Art Learning for the Financial Industry

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Plethora, the new-age online content library from UpsideLMS, has partnered with Banker’s Academy to add a wide range of courses focused on the financial industry to its catalog.

Pune, India, February 22, 2020 --



This partnership with Banker’s Academy will help UpsideLMS fulfill its goal of connecting L&D and HR managers with a one-stop-solution for their learning content needs with high-quality ready-to-use eLearning courses on a wide range of topics, like Financial Skills, Compliance & Regulatory, Mortgage Lending and more.



Announcing the partnership, Founder-Director of UpsideLMS, Amit Gautam said, “In the face of today’s constantly evolving nature of work, it has become imperative for businesses to ensure their employees are expertly skilled and ready to tackle the challenges of digital disruption. As a result, the demand for L&D initiatives and eLearning courses is on an all-time high. Banker’s Academy is a premier provider of innovative training solutions to the financial industry and a preferred partner of choice for customers. And, together, we aim to provide enterprises with state-of-the-art eLearning to achieve the desired learning and business objectives.”



With over 30 years of experience, Banker's Academy is the leading global provider of training solutions to the financial community, and specializes in BSA/AML, Compliance Officer, HR Professional, Teller and Branch Manager Training. Banker’s Academy is a preferred partner to numerous clients worldwide in various financial services industries, with a focus on banks, credit unions, and money service businesses. Banker’s Academy courses are not only fast to deploy, but also highly effective in addressing the immediate and long-term learning needs of the Financial industry.



The AI-powered UpsideLMS continues to be a premier provider of learning technology solutions across India’s growing eLearning and learning technology space. Through this partnership with Banker’s Academy, UpsideLMS aims to bridge the gap between enterprises looking for quality eLearning and off-the-shelf learning content providers, and enable access to a comprehensive library of courses to Indian businesses in need of employee skilling.



The entire Banker’s Academy catalog is available on the Plethora website.



About Plethora



Plethora is a leading online content library offering high-quality, off-the-shelf eLearning courses and videos to organizations worldwide. Backed by industry expertise and experience of over 15 years, this product offering from UpsideLMS houses over 20,000 off-the-shelf courses and videos that are fast to deploy, easy on the pocket and highly effective in addressing organizational learning content requirements. For more information, please visit www.plethoralearning.com.



About Banker’s Academy



Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



