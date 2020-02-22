Hodusoft Now Offers Multi-Tenant IP PBX Software on Monthly Rentals

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Hodusoft Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Multi-tenant IP PBX opens up new dimensions and when it is available on monthly rentals new vistas of business open up.

Ahmedabad, India, February 22, 2020 --(



The subscription model, according to the VP, brings the latest features of multi-tenant PBX software within the reach of all businesses, even small startups. A monthly subscription gives users access to all or select features such as call back, call forward, call transfer, video calls, voicemail and call parking among others. Then there are add-ons such as reseller modules SMS broadcast and queue monitor for specific applications in various areas. The PBX software integrates into existing CRM with plug-in services by Hodusoft. The benefit for small, medium and large enterprises as well as startups is that they do not need to invest upfront and can enjoy all updates when they go the monthly subscription route.



The multi-tenancy feature proves exceptionally helpful for businesses with several branch locations. They can have centralized software but with compartmentalized access as well as individual accounting for various branches. This helps pinpoint activity and usage patterns. The head office can even bill branches from accounting perspective. From another perspective, that of the ISTPs and VoIP service providers, white label PBX offering opens up a whole new line of business in which they can offer PBX as a Service, enroll resellers and build up a profitable business. They manage their customers and collect payments through the integrated payment gateway while Hodusoft takes care of software maintenance and updates in a win-win arrangement. There are no issues of mismatches since the software automatically recognizes and supports all major brand IP phones. The least cost routing feature helps them offer low call rates while maintain profit margins.



It may be argued that the monthly subscription for PBX software proves expensive. However, on the plus side, users get to use the latest technologies and software that will certainly boost their business. Hodusoft hosted PBX includes IVR plus audio-video chat and unified communications with all the bells and whistles to facilitate customer service. The increased revenues will pay for the ongoing subscription so, in effect, users are not paying out of pocket but from generated revenue streams. Of course, an ITSP or VoIP service provider may wish to purchase the software outright, which facility is also available.



Hodusoft, a customer-centric company, is always flexible and adaptable. The monthly rental model is affordable and modular with clients being able to pick and choose from a set of features to suit their usage model.



Those interested are welcome to get in touch with Hodusoft on phone 91 79 48939393, 1-707-708-4638 or chat live on https://hodusoft.com/pf/multi-tenant-ip-pbx-software/.



