A-Team Group to Hold Market Leading Data Management Summit in London

Sign up to become a member of the A-Team Insight community by visiting www.a-teaminsight.com/membership - it’s free. London, United Kingdom, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group’s prominent Data Management Summit returns to London next month to focus on how to align data and business strategy to drive revenue optimisation and operational efficiency. This year’s summit will be held at etc.venues St Paul’s in London on March 19th, 2020.Experts from top financial institutions, solution providers and consultancies will lead discussions on how to strike a balance between data defence and data offence to achieve trust and value and how to create a new framework for data quality and data governance that is business focused. Consideration will be given to the problem of data silos and data volumes and the need for a common language in the form of business-aligned data models. Further analysis will include the role of AI, ML and NLP to increase automation and efficiency and how to turn data lineage from a regulatory response into a business advantage. Attention will be given to managing risk, regulation and reporting as well as how new technologies, such as the cloud, can create new capabilities for the business. The day will round out with discussions on embedding data ethics into data strategies and how DataOps can align data analytics, people, process and technology with the enterprise.Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group, says, “A-Team’s Data Management Summit is well established as the leading forum for discussion and analysis of the financial data industry’s most critical issues. Once again, we are thrilled to bring together a fantastic group of speakers generously willing to share their experience and insights on compelling topics of interest.”More information on this event can be found at http://bit.ly/DMSLDN2020More informationSponsorship information:E: sales@a-teamgroup.comTo register for Data Management Summits:Ron Wilbraham, A-Team Group, Client Services ManagerTel: +44 (0)20 8090 2055 E: ron@a-teamgroup.comTo register your interest in speaking at future events:Lorna Van Zyl, A-Team Group Head of Event ContentT: +44 (0)207 078 4875 E: Lorna@a-teamgroup.comAbout A-Team GroupA-Team Group provides technology news and insight to financial institutions in capital markets. It also helps financial technology vendors grow their businesses through content marketing. Its content platform is A-Team Insight, which includes TradingTech Insight (TTI), RegTech Insight (RTI) and Data Management Insight (DMI), and provides a single destination for in-depth knowledge and resources across all aspects of regulation, enterprise data management and trading technology in financial markets.Sign up to become a member of the A-Team Insight community by visiting www.a-teaminsight.com/membership - it’s free. Contact Information A-Team Group

