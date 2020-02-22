Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: Top-Level Speakers Announced for Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology 2020 in London

SMi Reports: Expert speakers at the event in May, will provide a discussion on unmanned systems across the full maritime domain, including undersea, surface, and aerial environments.

London, United Kingdom, February 22, 2020 --(



For those interested in attending, there is a £200 Early Bird discount ending on 28th February 2020. Register at http://www.umsconference.com/prcom3



Delegates will have the opportunity to listen to briefings on the world's leading unmanned systems programmes and learn about new ways to incorporate autonomous technology into the fleets.



The topics to be discussed at the two-day event and their respective speakers, include:



Future Fleet Design (Day One & Day Two Opening Keynote Briefings)

· Rear Admiral Andrew Burns, Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Capability), Royal Navy

· Vice Admiral Manuel Antonio Martinez-Ruiz, Director of Engineering and Naval Shipbuilding, Spanish Navy

· Vice-Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, Deputy Planning and Coordination, Portuguese Armed Forces General Staff

· Commander Ian Danbury, Deputy Director NATO MUS Innovation and Coordination Cell, NATO



Royal Navy Unmanned Systems Development

· Captain Chris Ling, Director NavyX, Royal Navy



Accelerating Innovation

Commander Chris Taitt, Section Head – C4ISR, and Remote and Autonomous Systems, Director Naval Requirements, Royal Canadian Navy

· Mr Reid McAllister, Director, Integrated Maritime Mobility Systems at Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division, US Navy

· Lieutenant Tiago Lanca, COO of Unmanned Vehicles Operational Experimentation Unit, Portuguese Navy



UMS For MCM Operations

· Dr Samantha Dugelay, Program Manager Autonomous Mine Countermeasures, NATO Centre for Maritime Research and Experimentation

· Commander Herman Lammers, Director, NATO Naval Mine Warfare Centre of Excellence (NMW COE)



Operations with UMS



· Commander Paul Droge, Branch Head Underwater Warfare Technology, Maritime Systems Department, Defence Material Organisation (DMO), Netherlands MoD

· Mr Johan Wahren, Project Manager Underwater Warfare Weapon Systems, FMV

· Commander Antonio Anjinho Mourinha, Maritime Situational Awareness SME, NATO MARCOM



Autonomy For UMS

· Mr Matteo Perrone, Project Manager R&D Underwater Systems, FMV

· Dr Maarten Furlong, Head of Marine Autonomous and Robotics Systems, National Oceanography Centre



Future Research And Development

· Mr Egbert Ypma, Team Leader/Research Program Manager, Performance at Sea, MARIN

· Mr Eelco Harmsen, Senior Project Manager Navy, MARIN

· Dr Sanjay Sharma, Head of Autonomous Marine Systems Research Group and Associate (Reader) Professor in Intelligent Autonomous Control Systems, University of Plymouth



The event brochure including the full speaker line-up and programme details is available to download online at http://www.umsconference.com/prcom3



Unmanned Maritime Systems Technology

13th-14th May 2020

Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK

Gold Sponsor: Leonardo, Sponsors: Elmo Motion Control UK Ltd, Intrepid Minds, and Ocean Infinity



For delegate enquiries:

Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:

Please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or email lteachen@smi-online.co.uk



Trizsa Ardael

+44 (0) 20 7827 6086



http://www.umsconference.com/prcom3



