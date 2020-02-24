Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: US Army to Discuss Latest Ammunition and Capability Upgrades at Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems 2020

SMi Reports: Lieutenant Colonel Michael Cherry, Product Manager, Large Caliber Ammunition, Product Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems, US Army will present a briefing on “Ammunition is the Lethality - Developing State-of-the-Art Tank Ammunition for the U.S. Army.”

London, United Kingdom, February 24, 2020 --(



With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Lieutenant Colonel Michael Cherry, Product Manager, Large Caliber Ammunition, Product Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems, US Army, will be speaking at the Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference, where he will discuss the latest ammunition and capability upgrades.



His presentation is titled “Ammunition is the Lethality - Developing State-of-the-Art Tank Ammunition for the U.S. Army,” and will cover:



· The latest technological advancement in tank ammo – The 120mm Advanced Multipurpose Round

· Conducting continuous analysis of present and future capabilities and establishing requirements, and engineering assumptions for future programs

· The Future - 130mm rounds?



Those wanting to attend the conference can register online; bookings made by February 28th 2020 will receive a £400 early bird discount: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom2



Other key sessions of the conference include:



“RTR Developments for Urban Conflict - CR2 Streetfighter”

· Enhancing all round lethality for the CR 2 MBT

· Utilising remote weapon systems in order to engage small to medium size targets

· Selecting the right upgrades for fighting in built up, contested urban environments

Captain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army



“Update on Beyond Line of Sight Weapon Systems”

· Indirect fire systems for enhanced safety, as well as range

· Fielding and marrying the most effective battlefield management systems to ensure accuracy

· Discussing the challenges associated with mounting indirect fire systems: ensuring all round survivability and armour requirements

Mr Wim de Ruijter, Senior Scientist, TNO



The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is now available to download at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom2



Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems

3rd – 4th June 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: John Cockerill and Lockheed Martin



For speak, sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email Lteachen@smi-online.co.uk



For all delegate enquiries please contact Jaime Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk London, United Kingdom, February 24, 2020 --( PR.com )-- The US Army is in the process of upgrading its Abram tank division to the superior M1A2 SEP4 variant, providing greater lethality, speed, better protection and upgraded weapons. One of the key features of the upgrade is the introduction of the advanced Multi-Purpose 120mm ammunition round, which apparently will replace four current shell blast capacity into one, utilising an ammunition data link and variable fuse adjustments. The new link will assist crews in deciding which ammunition to use in a given situation.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to announce that Lieutenant Colonel Michael Cherry, Product Manager, Large Caliber Ammunition, Product Manager Maneuver Ammunition Systems, US Army, will be speaking at the Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems conference, where he will discuss the latest ammunition and capability upgrades.His presentation is titled “Ammunition is the Lethality - Developing State-of-the-Art Tank Ammunition for the U.S. Army,” and will cover:· The latest technological advancement in tank ammo – The 120mm Advanced Multipurpose Round· Conducting continuous analysis of present and future capabilities and establishing requirements, and engineering assumptions for future programs· The Future - 130mm rounds?Those wanting to attend the conference can register online; bookings made by February 28th 2020 will receive a £400 early bird discount: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom2Other key sessions of the conference include:“RTR Developments for Urban Conflict - CR2 Streetfighter”· Enhancing all round lethality for the CR 2 MBT· Utilising remote weapon systems in order to engage small to medium size targets· Selecting the right upgrades for fighting in built up, contested urban environmentsCaptain Tom Quant, Regimental Intelligence Officer and Project Streetfighter Lead, Royal Tank Regiment, British Army“Update on Beyond Line of Sight Weapon Systems”· Indirect fire systems for enhanced safety, as well as range· Fielding and marrying the most effective battlefield management systems to ensure accuracy· Discussing the challenges associated with mounting indirect fire systems: ensuring all round survivability and armour requirementsMr Wim de Ruijter, Senior Scientist, TNOThe event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is now available to download at: http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom2Future Armoured Vehicles Weapon Systems3rd – 4th June 2020London, UKSponsored by: John Cockerill and Lockheed MartinFor speak, sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Luke Teachen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email Lteachen@smi-online.co.ukFor all delegate enquiries please contact Jaime Wilkinson on +44 (0) 207 827 6112 or email JWilkinson@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk Contact Information SMi Group

Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6164



http://www.fav-ws.com/prcom2



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from SMi Group Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend