HPAPI Project Services Limited to Host Workshop Following the Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Conference

SMi reports: The Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients conference will host a post-conference workshop on “Practical Steps for Delivering HPAPI Projects.”

London, United Kingdom, February 24, 2020 --(



The conference will focus on the growing HPAPI landscape driven by the demand for highly potent drugs in oncology, diabetes and autoimmune disease treatment. It will address the biggest challenges in the industry, including determining toxicology limits, assessing hazards, implementing risk procures, translating risk assessment into facility engineering, preventing and dealing with cross-contamination and adhering to GMP regulatory guidelines.



Following the conference, a workshop will be held by Justin Mason-Home, Director, HPAPI Project Services Limited, on the 13th of May to focus on “Practical Steps for Delivering HPAPI Projects.”



Biopharmaceutical companies embody application of the scientific method to identify and deliver new patient therapies. The same systematic, scientific principles should be used to develop and deliver research, development and production facilities that are fit for purpose and which protect healthy workers. The workshop will explore key steps in rolling out a HPAPI project, helping define and deliver HPAPI projects that are technically sound, based on justifiable data which can underpin robust and defensible investment.



Highlights include:

· Strategic HPAPI Project Considerations

· Hazard Assessment - It All Starts with the Hazard Process is Primary

· Real Risk Assessment - Risk to Product and Risk to Workers

· Facility Design Features

· Containment for Higher Risk Activities and Control for Lower Risk Activities

· Verification of Control/Containment Performance

· Occupational health and safety management systems



To find out more or register for the workshop and/or conference, visit: http://www.highlypotentapi.com/prcom3



Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Main conference: 11th-12th May 2020

Post-conference workshop day: 13th May 2020

London, UK

Sponsored by: BSP Pharmaceuticals

Exhibitor: Dec Group



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk.



For all delegate enquiries, contact Dylan Brohm on +44 (0) 20 7827 1024 or dbrohm@smi-online.co.uk.



About SMi Group:

Neill Howard

+44 (0) 20 7827 6164



http://www.highlypotentapi.com/pr3



