Press Releases Business-Inform Press Release

Receive press releases from Business-Inform: By Email RSS Feeds: Open Quality Printing Contest Continues: Stage 3 – The Evaluation of Remanufactured OEM Cartridge Printing Quality

Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2020 --(



Contest Organizer – Information Agency Business-Inform.



Contest Co-Organizers – AQCMS and Laboratory of Electrography.



The evaluation will be performed in accordance with the Russian method of standardized testing LEM 2.01.19., certified in Russia (Registration # РОСС RU. 32155.04ЛЭМ0).



The Contest is held from February 17 to April 27, 2020.



Cartridges for the Contest are accepted until April 03 with the obligatory indication of the company participating, toner type used in refilling and its manufacturer.



The Winners and Nominees of the 3rd Stage of the Contest will be announced on April 27 and awarded on June 04 at the Business-Inform 2020 Expo (Russia, Moscow, VDNH, pavilion #75, hall “A”).



The cost of participation in the 3rd Stage of the Contest is: 300 USD per cartridge.



According to the results of the expertise of each of LEM 2.01.19-tested remanufactured (refilled) OEM cartridges Nominees and Winners of the Third Stage will be decided, as well as types of toners, providing the quality refilling of OEM-cartridges.



After the end of the 3rd Stage of the Contest all participant-companies will receive the results of testing for cartridges presented as well as winner-results. Moscow, Russia, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Moscow. The 3rd Stage of the International Open Quality Printing Contest has begun. During this Stage the printing quality testing of remanufactured (refilled) first-pass genuine cartridges HP CF283A is performed.Contest Organizer – Information Agency Business-Inform.Contest Co-Organizers – AQCMS and Laboratory of Electrography.The evaluation will be performed in accordance with the Russian method of standardized testing LEM 2.01.19., certified in Russia (Registration # РОСС RU. 32155.04ЛЭМ0).The Contest is held from February 17 to April 27, 2020.Cartridges for the Contest are accepted until April 03 with the obligatory indication of the company participating, toner type used in refilling and its manufacturer.The Winners and Nominees of the 3rd Stage of the Contest will be announced on April 27 and awarded on June 04 at the Business-Inform 2020 Expo (Russia, Moscow, VDNH, pavilion #75, hall “A”).The cost of participation in the 3rd Stage of the Contest is: 300 USD per cartridge.According to the results of the expertise of each of LEM 2.01.19-tested remanufactured (refilled) OEM cartridges Nominees and Winners of the Third Stage will be decided, as well as types of toners, providing the quality refilling of OEM-cartridges.After the end of the 3rd Stage of the Contest all participant-companies will receive the results of testing for cartridges presented as well as winner-results. Contact Information Business-Inform

Yulia Danilogorskaya

7 (495) 9886146



sforp.ru



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Business-Inform