Keyfactor Launches Partner Network, Announces Channel Leadership Appointment

New Channel Program Makes Cryptography Solutions Available to Solution Providers, Alliance Partners, Systems Integrators and Technology Partners

Cleveland, OH, February 22, 2020 --(



“Cryptographic best practice is modernizing Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) tooling and processes, yet the industry lacks a center of excellence that can support enterprise-wide best practices. The Keyfactor Partner Network brings together best-in-class PKI technology and solution providers, making critical digital identity management resources broadly available to all enterprises,” said Jordan Rackie, chief executive officer at Keyfactor. “We’re excited to introduce the partner network with BJ at the helm. With years of SaaS (software as a service) and security expertise, BJ deeply understands the marketplace and the success that comes through delivering meaningful opportunities to channel partners and real solutions to their customers.”



The Keyfactor Partner Network includes solutions providers, strategic OEM and distribution alliances, custom systems integrators and strategic technology integrations providers. Qualifying partners benefit from a trusted transaction approach, aggressive sales margins and extensive support with access to education, certification programs and marketing development funds.



“Many organizations are trying to manage PKI in-house through legacy processes, which are no match for today’s complex security risks,” said Ferguson. “The Keyfactor Partner Network makes it easier to manage enterprise PKI challenges - it brings an innovative network of partners together to solve companies’ evolving cryptography requirements.”



New research found only 38% of enterprise respondents have enough IT security staff members dedicated to PKI deployment, and that program responsibility is dispersed across IT operations (21%) and other lines of business (19%). Lack of defined ownership and disparate tool use is driving security risk, with 73% of businesses reporting unplanned downtime and outages due to mismanaged digital certificates, a core component within PKI.



“Now more than ever, enterprises need to assess their critical security infrastructures that manage and protect assets and customer information, especially as the industry prepares for the threat of quantum computing,” said Mark B. Cooper, president and founder, PKI Solutions, a Keyfactor partner. “The ability to quickly and easily partner with industry leaders, such as Keyfactor, enables us to quickly bring solutions to our customers. PKI Solutions is pleased to be part of the Keyfactor Partner Network where there is great synergy around securely managed public key infrastructures.”



For more information about the Keyfactor Partner Network, visit: https://www.keyfactor.com/partners/.



About Keyfactor

Keyfactor empowers enterprises of all sizes to escape the exposure epidemic – when breaches, outages and failed audits from digital certificates and keys impact brand loyalty and the bottom line. Powered by an award-winning PKI as-a-service platform for certificate lifecycle automation and IoT device security, IT and InfoSec teams can easily manage digital certificates and keys. And product teams can build IoT devices with crypto-agility and at massive scale. Exceptional products and a white-glove customer experience for its 500+ global customers have earned Keyfactor a 98.5% retention rate and a 99% support satisfaction rate. Learn more at www.keyfactor.com.



Contacts

Keyfactor Media Contact

Sarah Hance

sarah.hance@keyfactor.com

216.785.2291



MRB Public Relations Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo

Angela Tuzzo

732-758-1100



mrb-pr.com



