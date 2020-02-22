New Agent Opens Up National Van Lines Northern California Market

Press Releases National Van Lines Press Release

Broadview, IL, February 22, 2020 --(



The Anderson, CA-based operation boasts 50+ cumulative years of moving experience, shared by owners Bob Lee and Dawn Russell-Lee plus the couple’s two sons, Tyler and Bobby (the third Lee generation to call the moving industry home).



“I was inspired to start my own moving business in 2009,” Bob Lee said, “after helping my dad when he was a driver for another van line.”



“The addition of Lee’s Moving to the National Van Lines family substantially expands our California marketplace reach geographically,” NVL Executive VP Mark Doyle said. “Based near Redding and roughly 150 miles north of Sacramento, Bob and Dawn’s business now is our northernmost California agent and opens up four additional counties in the state: Butte, Shasta, Tehama and Trinity. Plus, the Lee’s headquarters is only about 130 miles from the Oregon border.”



The Lees decided to partner with National Van Lines as a way of expanding their own reach by effectively incorporating NVL’s interstate-moving authority into their business model.



“We hope to be moving more people all over the United States,” Bob said. “We also want to get a larger warehouse and put more drivers on the road.”



For more information, contact Lee’s Moving: 530.357.2389

Website: Lee’s moving

Email: Leesmovers@aol.com

Mail: 16700 Jenny Lane, Anderson, CA 96007



About National Van Lines

Specialties

Our national long-distance moving company understands the stresses and worries of moving. Whether you need to move across the country or the world, we are the partner you can count on. We provide full-service moving, packing and storage services for all our residential or commercial long-distance moving clients. Our goal is to deliver 100% customer satisfaction in all we do. Contact us or locate an agent for a free moving quote on any of our moving services.



History

Gerry Clark

708-356-5231



www.nationalvanlines.com



