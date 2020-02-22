Press Releases 20Four7VA Press Release

Receive press releases from 20Four7VA: By Email RSS Feeds: 20four7VA Virtual Staffing Solutions Joins the Podfest Expo 2020 for the First Time

Remote Workforce Provider 20four7VA to Exhibit at the Podfest Expo 2020 in Orlando, FL

Berlin, MD, February 22, 2020 --(



What is Podfest?



Dubbed “the world’s premier podcasting conference,” Podfest Expo brings together people who are passionate about sharing their message through podcasts. The annual event draws podcasters, entrepreneurs, consultants, marketers, professional coaches, authors, and podcast fans who wish to discover the latest in podcasting and new media.



With more than 200 speakers and panelists, Podfest 2020 provides numerous opportunities for attendees to learn from and inspire each other. Apart from the talks, panel discussions, and workshops, there will also be dedicated networking sessions, afterparties, and off-site social events.



World-class podcasters share their top tips



This year’s Podfest features more than 140 different talks, panels, workshops, and other activities. These are divided into 6 tracks:



Creation and Launch

Technology and Innovation

Audience Growth

Monetization and Marketing

YouTube and Video

Networking and Social



Speakers include Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations at Libsyn, Robyn Sayles, CEO and founder of Launching Your Success, Dave Jackson, host of the School of Podcasting, Tom Schwab, CEO and founder of Interview Valet, Michael O’Neal, host of The Solopreneur Hour, and Jaime Legagneur, host of Finding Florida and CEO of Florida Podcast Network.



20four7VA at Podfest 2020



As a way of introducing its services to the podcasting community, 20four7VA will waive its setup fee for visitors to its booth at the Podfest. 20four7VA will also offer freebies and other fun stuff on the exhibit floor.



“Over the years, we’ve seen the immense value that our Admin and Specialist VAs can offer podcasters,” 20four7VA President and CEO Catherine vanVonno said. “This is 20four7VA’s entry into the world of podcast conferences and we are very excited to see what awaits us!”



20four7VA will be at Booth 217 at the Podfest Expo 2020.



For more information on the Podfest Expo, head to the event website.



To learn more about 20four7VA, visit their website, call 443-856-4882, or email info@20four7va.com.



About 20four7VA:



20four7VA is a US-based virtual staffing solutions provider that has helped more than 1,000 businesses across 47 industries, 199 cities, 10 countries, and 6 continents by providing highly skilled and engaged virtual workers. Founded in 2010, it is now one of the most trusted virtual staffing companies in the eCommerce industry. Berlin, MD, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- 20four7VA, the US-based remote staffing solutions provider, will be an exhibitor at this year’s Podfest Multimedia Expo. Podfest 2020 will be held from March 6 to 8 at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL.What is Podfest?Dubbed “the world’s premier podcasting conference,” Podfest Expo brings together people who are passionate about sharing their message through podcasts. The annual event draws podcasters, entrepreneurs, consultants, marketers, professional coaches, authors, and podcast fans who wish to discover the latest in podcasting and new media.With more than 200 speakers and panelists, Podfest 2020 provides numerous opportunities for attendees to learn from and inspire each other. Apart from the talks, panel discussions, and workshops, there will also be dedicated networking sessions, afterparties, and off-site social events.World-class podcasters share their top tipsThis year’s Podfest features more than 140 different talks, panels, workshops, and other activities. These are divided into 6 tracks:Creation and LaunchTechnology and InnovationAudience GrowthMonetization and MarketingYouTube and VideoNetworking and SocialSpeakers include Rob Walch, VP of Podcaster Relations at Libsyn, Robyn Sayles, CEO and founder of Launching Your Success, Dave Jackson, host of the School of Podcasting, Tom Schwab, CEO and founder of Interview Valet, Michael O’Neal, host of The Solopreneur Hour, and Jaime Legagneur, host of Finding Florida and CEO of Florida Podcast Network.20four7VA at Podfest 2020As a way of introducing its services to the podcasting community, 20four7VA will waive its setup fee for visitors to its booth at the Podfest. 20four7VA will also offer freebies and other fun stuff on the exhibit floor.“Over the years, we’ve seen the immense value that our Admin and Specialist VAs can offer podcasters,” 20four7VA President and CEO Catherine vanVonno said. “This is 20four7VA’s entry into the world of podcast conferences and we are very excited to see what awaits us!”20four7VA will be at Booth 217 at the Podfest Expo 2020.For more information on the Podfest Expo, head to the event website.To learn more about 20four7VA, visit their website, call 443-856-4882, or email info@20four7va.com.About 20four7VA:20four7VA is a US-based virtual staffing solutions provider that has helped more than 1,000 businesses across 47 industries, 199 cities, 10 countries, and 6 continents by providing highly skilled and engaged virtual workers. Founded in 2010, it is now one of the most trusted virtual staffing companies in the eCommerce industry. Contact Information 20Four7VA

Catherine van Vonno

833-447-3282



www.20four7va.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from 20Four7VA