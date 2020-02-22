Tanya Cielo Named South Tampa Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Volunteer of the Year

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sky Strategic Marketing Press Release

Tampa, FL, February 22, 2020 --(



As she presented the award to Cielo, Kelly Flannery, STCOC’s President and CEO, said, “Over the past several years, in addition to serving as an Ambassador, she has volunteered for Taste of South Tampa, the Biz Expo committee, and has volunteered to help with almost every event as a greeter, helper, or more. Each time we ask her to step up and do a little bit more, the answer is always an enthusiastic ‘yes’! Last year we asked her to co-chair the Ambassador committee and in 2020 she volunteered to lead our newly created in-formation committee, ‘The Chamber Champions.’ There is no one better suited for this honor than our number one cheerleader, Tanya Cielo!”



“I have a passion for helping others, and my work with the chamber allows me to do just that. Whether I’m welcoming new business owners into the community or looking for new ways to activate our membership services, I love the connections that I’m able to create and foster. I’m so proud to be honored by the chamber with this award and look forward to many more years of service,” said Cielo.



As a marketing professional, Cielo is very active in the Tampa community. In addition to her work with the STCOC, she is a member of Business Networking International (BNI), Working Women of Tampa Bay (WWOTB), Tampa Bay Business Owners, and UNICO. She also volunteers her time to rescue and rehabilitate small animals.



Cielo is the founder and lead strategist at Sky Strategic Marketing. She is certified marketing facilitator with more than 20 years of marketing experience for media companies such as Clear Channel, Cox Radio, Beasley Broadcasting, and AOL.



About Sky Strategic Marketing: Sky Strategic Marketing is a full-service marketing agency based in Tampa, Florida. The Sky team specializes in helping business owners soar above their competition and claim their unfair share of business in the marketplace! Learn more about Sky Strategic Marketing at www.skystrategicmarketing.com.



Audra Butler

813.337.0893



http://skystrategicmarketing.com/



