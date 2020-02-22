Thrift City Opening New, Relocated Store in Lewisville, Texas This Saturday at 9am

Press Releases SuperThrift City Lewisville Press Release

New Store Opening

Lewisville, TX, February 22, 2020 --(



Thrift City, formally of 1565 West Main Street, in Lewisville has relocated to this new location with the same staff and all the great merchandise for which Thrift City is known! Clothing for all, footwear, accessories, housewares, domestics and much more.



“We’re absolutely thrilled to give our customers a brand new store and thank them for shopping with us over the past 10 years,” said Sabrina Hallesy Thrift City Lewisville store manager. “When customers visit for the first time, we hope they’ll love their new store and the even larger selection we can now offer them.”



Thrift City is excited to be part of the community and remain in Lewisville.



Open 7 days, Monday through Saturday 9am to 9pm, and Sunday 11am to 7pm.

www.thriftcitylewisville.com

Sabrina Hallesy

(972) 221-2400



thriftcitylewisville.com



