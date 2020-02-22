Denver Women Smash Donation Goal for Non-Profits on Galentine’s Day

Press Releases Currently Colorado Press Release

Denver, CO, February 22, 2020 --(



The annual event featured cocktails and hard seltzer sponsored by KEEL Vodka, non-alcoholic beverages sponsored by Gruvi, a coffee bar sponsored by Kataluma Chai, light bites generously donated by The Brunch Board, Ty's Treats and Wander & Graze, custom GRL PWRD t-shirts, and loads of giveaways including Bae Day mugs from Ship Sunshine.



In addition to food and drinks, the event included hosted activities such as the Annual Speed Meet hosted by The Matchstick Collective, by-the-minute massages, "Hand Jobs" - deep moisturizing hand treatments, Mini-manicures and accent nails, a brow bar, an eye bar/lip bar, on-site hair styling (braids & curls), a confidence-building booth, BFF activities, and DIY-solo activities.



Co-creator, Lauren Cecilia Mims of Currently Colorado, says, "As women’s community leaders, we love throwing exciting experiential events that go deeper than the usual mixer. Bae Day was born out of a desire to pamper our guests while connecting them with local businesses and like-minded women. It’s a celebration of sisterhood, self-love, and charity."



Bae Day is powered by GRL PWRD Events in partnership with Bad Bettie Project and Colorado Girl Gang, founded by Chelsea Blankenship. This year's event benefited the non-profit host, Bad Bettie Project, as well as The Blue Bench.



The Blue Bench (formerly RAAP) is metro Denver’s only comprehensive sexual assault prevention and support center. Since their founding in 1983, they have worked tirelessly to eliminate sexual assault and diminish the impact it has on individuals, their loved ones and their community.



Bad Bettie Project is a non-profit established for fostering friendships and building a better community between badass women. They currently have locations in Colorado, Maryland and New York.



This event is hosted annually by GRL PWRD Events, a collaborative collective of women leaders devoted to fostering friendship. For more information, visit the event page online at https://www.facebook.com/events/482509799370567.



About GRL PWRD Events:

