Press Releases Curl Daddy Press Release

Receive press releases from Curl Daddy: By Email RSS Feeds: Model Launches Hair Care Line for Curly Hair

Curl Daddy(TM) enters the haircare industry to showcase the beauty of curly hair with a message of self love.

New York, NY, February 22, 2020 --(



Curl Daddy began with the knowing that not everyone with curly hair believes it is a gift from God but rather a mortal pain in the neck in more ways than one. Edwin Pierrot has decided to bring back the sense of joy of the gift that is curly, textured, and beautifully coiled hair. Curl Daddy will soon launch with six all-natural products that include: Clean Me Up Shampoo, Lay Me Down Conditioner, Hold Me Cream Gel, Glow Me Up Oil Spray, Give Me Live Hydrating Mist and Revive Me Deep Conditioner. Curl Daddy desires nothing else but for those with curly hair to look in the mirror, run their hands through their hair or allow their lovers to do so it is a positive and fulfilling experience.



While there is an intentional focus to support those with curly hair with products there are many plans in the horizon for Curl Daddy to extend its mission beyond products so that curly haired humans around the world will feel celebrated through the process of loving their hair.



For more information: https://www.curldaddy.com New York, NY, February 22, 2020 --( PR.com )-- “Naturally curly hair is a curse, and don’t ever let anyone tell you different.” This is what was stated by American writer Mary Ann Shaffer. Although the reason for this quote isn’t clear, what is clear is that many individuals with curly hair have internalized this sentiment at one point in their lives if not currently. Your hair is an introduction of yourself to the world, so what happens when you hate the introduction?Curl Daddy began with the knowing that not everyone with curly hair believes it is a gift from God but rather a mortal pain in the neck in more ways than one. Edwin Pierrot has decided to bring back the sense of joy of the gift that is curly, textured, and beautifully coiled hair. Curl Daddy will soon launch with six all-natural products that include: Clean Me Up Shampoo, Lay Me Down Conditioner, Hold Me Cream Gel, Glow Me Up Oil Spray, Give Me Live Hydrating Mist and Revive Me Deep Conditioner. Curl Daddy desires nothing else but for those with curly hair to look in the mirror, run their hands through their hair or allow their lovers to do so it is a positive and fulfilling experience.While there is an intentional focus to support those with curly hair with products there are many plans in the horizon for Curl Daddy to extend its mission beyond products so that curly haired humans around the world will feel celebrated through the process of loving their hair.For more information: https://www.curldaddy.com Contact Information Curl Daddy

Edwin Pierrot

862-397-1113



www.curldaddy.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Curl Daddy