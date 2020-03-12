Press Releases UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd. Press Release

Receive press releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.: By Email RSS Feeds: UpsideLMS Launches "Let’s Talk Learn-Tech" Podcast for HR and L&D Practitioners

"Let’s Talk Learn-Tech," a monthly podcast by UpsideLMS, aims to assist HR and L&D practitioners in better understanding and decision-making of technology enabled learning/training tools and content for employee development and overall L&D of the organization.

Pune, India, March 12, 2020 --(



Today’s HR and L&D practitioners are spoiled for choices when it comes to tools, systems and technologies for managing their training/ learning interventions. Not to mention the overwhelming barrage of information they have to sift through to stay updated and in sync with industry trends. With a variety of media channels vying for their attention all day, every day, consuming the available information is easier said than done.



UpsideLMS fills in this gap with its "Let’s Talk Learn-Tech" podcast. Not only is the information presented in an easy-to-understand way, the format (audio) and its bite-sized nature allows for knowledge consumption (and retention) on the go; each 20-minute podcast on a topic relevant to HR and L&D stakeholders is packed with actionable insights and practical tips that can be implemented immediately for training success.



The podcast, published mid-month February 2020, will see all function heads of UpsideLMS – from Product Development to BA to Sales to Ops – coming together to bring in their unique perspectives and experiences on a topical area of learning technology (learn-tech).



"Let’s Talk Learn-Tech" is available on https://www.upsidelms.com/podcast, and can be accessed on mobile phone via Podbean’s iOS and Android App. Interested individuals can Follow "Let’s Talk Learn-Tech" at https://upsidelms.podbean.com/ Pune, India, March 12, 2020 --( PR.com )-- "Let’s Talk Learn-Tech" is an extension of UpsideLMS’ mission to address pressing challenges and trending buzzwords in the Learning & Development (L&D) space. As an UpsideLMS exclusive podcast, this monthly show draws upon the experience and expertise of its talented team to distil insights, tips and best practices on Learning Management System, Training, Employee Engagement, Online Content Libraries, Learning-technology tools etc. in an easy-to-understand and simple-to-implement way.Today’s HR and L&D practitioners are spoiled for choices when it comes to tools, systems and technologies for managing their training/ learning interventions. Not to mention the overwhelming barrage of information they have to sift through to stay updated and in sync with industry trends. With a variety of media channels vying for their attention all day, every day, consuming the available information is easier said than done.UpsideLMS fills in this gap with its "Let’s Talk Learn-Tech" podcast. Not only is the information presented in an easy-to-understand way, the format (audio) and its bite-sized nature allows for knowledge consumption (and retention) on the go; each 20-minute podcast on a topic relevant to HR and L&D stakeholders is packed with actionable insights and practical tips that can be implemented immediately for training success.The podcast, published mid-month February 2020, will see all function heads of UpsideLMS – from Product Development to BA to Sales to Ops – coming together to bring in their unique perspectives and experiences on a topical area of learning technology (learn-tech)."Let’s Talk Learn-Tech" is available on https://www.upsidelms.com/podcast, and can be accessed on mobile phone via Podbean’s iOS and Android App. Interested individuals can Follow "Let’s Talk Learn-Tech" at https://upsidelms.podbean.com/ Contact Information UpsideLMS

Pranjalee Lahri

(+91) 20 25236050



http://www.upsidelms.com/



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from UpsideLMS HR Tech Pvt. Ltd.