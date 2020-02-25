Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases SMi Group Press Release

Receive press releases from SMi Group: By Email RSS Feeds: US Space Force to Present Exclusive Briefing at MilSatCom USA 2020

SMi reports: Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Air Force Space Command, will be attending and speaking at the MilSatCom USA conference in Arlington this June.

Arlington, VA, February 25, 2020 --(



It’s been 72 years since a new military service was created in the United States – that being the US Air Force in 1947 – which makes the conception of the Space Force even more exciting.



MilSatCom USA will meet in Arlington, Virginia, on the 24th – 25th June 2020 to explore the emergence of the US Space Force and analyse how this will impact SATCOM as the US DoD invests heavily in capabilities to achieve and maintain overmatch against its adversaries.



As such, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Ms Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Air Force Space Command, will be attending MilSatCom USA to give a presentation on “COMSATCOM for the Warfighter: Commercial SATCOM Into Military Communications Architectures.” Her presentation will cover:



· Way ahead for transforming COMSATCOM capabilities and balancing with sovereign capabilities

· Building a network of partners: working with the COMSATCOM office

· Mitigating resilience concerns

· CSCO's future COMSATCOM strategy



Clare Grason is responsible for delivering COMSATCOM capabilities to support the joint warfighter, federal agencies and international partners. Her portfolio includes the Enhanced Mobile Satellite Services (EMSS) Program Office, the EMSS Capabilities Office and the COMSATCOM Solutions Group.



Those wanting to attend the event can register online at www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom2.



Clare will be joined by a variety of speakers from both the military and industry domain:



· Mr James Faist (SES), Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Advanced Capabilities, US DoD

· Lieutenant General Tom Sharpy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Capability Development, NATO Allied Command Transformation

· Brigadier General Christopher Eubank, Commandant Signal School and 39th Chief of Signal, US Army

· Brigadier General Jeth Rey, Director J6, USCENTCOM

· Colonel Daniel Schmitt, Chief, Cyberspace Transformation Division, A6, Air Combat Command

· Colonel Shane Taylor, Project Manager Tactical Network, PEO C3T, US Army

· Colonel (Ret’d) Nichoel E. Brooks, Nation Strategy and Operations Leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

· Lieutenant Colonel Robbie Reed, C4 Branch Chief, J6, National Guard Bureau

· Dr Thomas W. Cooley, ST, Chief Scientist, Space Vehicles, Air Force Research Laboratory

· Dr GP Sandhoo, Head, Spacecraft Engineering, Naval Center for Space Technology (NCST), US Naval Research Laboratory

· Ms. Clare Grason, Chief, Commercial Satellite Communications Office, US Space Force

· Mr Todd Harrison, Senior Fellow and Director of the Aerospace Security Project, Center for International and Security Studies

· Mr Charlie Precourt, Vice President, Propulsion Systems, Northrup Grumman

· Mr Mike Rupar, Branch Head Transmission Technology Branch, US Naval Research Laboratory

· Senior Representative, Lockheed Martin



To find out more about who will be speaking at MilSatCom USA 2020, download the event brochure from www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom2



MilSatCom USA 2020

June 24th – 25th 2020

Arlington, Virginia, USA

Gold Sponsors: Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman Corporation

Sponsors and Exhibitors: XTAR and SKY Perfect JSAT



All active military personnel will be granted FREE ADMISSION to the event. However, to attend this event pre-registration is required, which is subject to final approval by the conference organizer.



To sponsor or exhibit at the conference, please contact Alia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 or amalick@smi-online.co.uk



About SMi Group:

Lauren Pears

+44 (0) 20 7827 6020



http://www.milsatcom-usa.com/prcom2



