Press Releases VocaidApps Press Release

Receive press releases from VocaidApps: By Email RSS Feeds: VocaidApps Introduces Amazon’s Alexa Baby Sleep Skill for Mothers and Their Little Ones - Goodnight Baby

VocaidApps, the leading voice assistance company based out of India, today announces a new Amazon Alexa skill for voice-command access to your infant’s or toddler’s dozing.

Ahmedabad, India, February 23, 2020 --(



With gaining a strong foothold in India, USA, UK, Canada, and Australia by providing several useful Generic free voice applications to users, the organization is back again with another amazing Alexa Skill. Utilizing Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, VocaidApps new Alexa skill, Goodnight Baby offers a soothing, calming and comforting sleep. To attain so, one simply has to ask Alexa, "Alexa, play good night baby" and the skill will enable any Alexa-licensed device incorporating Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets for several touchpoints through the home.



The Goodnight Baby skill is free and available now for parents and their kids to have a pacifying and slumbering sleep, as a goodnight for them is a good night for you too, and Vociadapps understands that. The company is visioning and is working tirelessly in developing such skills that help their clients in completing their daily tasks with ease and efficiency.



To enable the skill on your system, go to the "Skills" of Alexa app, search for Vocaidapps or you can simply say, "Alexa, enable Vocaidapp to any Alexa-enabled device," and then say, "Alexa, play good night baby" or "Alexa, ask good night baby to play baby sleeping sounds" or "Alexa, ask good night baby to start baby sleeping sounds," to assist your baby to sleep faster and stay asleep longer.



Join your hands with VocaidApps and make a strong foothold among your competitors. For your brand to flourish into your wings and fly! VocaidApps is running a "Now or Never" offer: "Introduce your Brand on Alexa Just for $99."



For more information please visit www.vocaidapps.com Ahmedabad, India, February 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Goodnight Baby is a skill for parents that play appeasing sleeping sounds to improve your baby’s sleep. With Goodnight Baby Alexa skill, your baby can sleep faster as the sound creates a womb-like and comfortable ambiance that soothe anxious infants, persuading them to stop crying and fall asleep faster.With gaining a strong foothold in India, USA, UK, Canada, and Australia by providing several useful Generic free voice applications to users, the organization is back again with another amazing Alexa Skill. Utilizing Alexa, Amazon’s cloud-based voice service, VocaidApps new Alexa skill, Goodnight Baby offers a soothing, calming and comforting sleep. To attain so, one simply has to ask Alexa, "Alexa, play good night baby" and the skill will enable any Alexa-licensed device incorporating Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Amazon Tap, Amazon Fire TV and Fire tablets for several touchpoints through the home.The Goodnight Baby skill is free and available now for parents and their kids to have a pacifying and slumbering sleep, as a goodnight for them is a good night for you too, and Vociadapps understands that. The company is visioning and is working tirelessly in developing such skills that help their clients in completing their daily tasks with ease and efficiency.To enable the skill on your system, go to the "Skills" of Alexa app, search for Vocaidapps or you can simply say, "Alexa, enable Vocaidapp to any Alexa-enabled device," and then say, "Alexa, play good night baby" or "Alexa, ask good night baby to play baby sleeping sounds" or "Alexa, ask good night baby to start baby sleeping sounds," to assist your baby to sleep faster and stay asleep longer.Join your hands with VocaidApps and make a strong foothold among your competitors. For your brand to flourish into your wings and fly! VocaidApps is running a "Now or Never" offer: "Introduce your Brand on Alexa Just for $99."For more information please visit www.vocaidapps.com Contact Information VocaidApps

Abhishek Shah

+91-9265331127



https://www.vocaidapps.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from VocaidApps