New DIRAK Cabinet L-Handle from FDB Panel Fittings

This new DIRAK enclosure handle in traditional L format from sales partner FDB Panel Fittings incorporates many features in one simple product.

Gary Miles, M.D. at FDB Panel Fittings explains that “in order to be able to use the L-handle for padlocking in a more versatile manner and to increase both the flexibility as well as the operating comfort, DIRAK have been able to expand the previous properties with a specific benefit. As of now, we offer a new L-handle for padlock with a square threaded rod. This enables a precise adaptation of the height adjustment of cams with variably adjustable catches for standard cams.”



Standard fitment is with rear mounted nut and screw or 5mm dia. carriage bolts through the escutcheon. Isleworth, United Kingdom, February 23, 2020 -- A new enclosure handle in traditional L format is an unusual event, so this latest DIRAK offering from FDB Panel Fittings is to be welcomed as it brings the concept up to date by incorporating many features in one simple product. Easy and precise height adjustment of the latching cam enables correct fitment with square threaded rod to engage single or 3-point cams. Stainless steel construction with mirror finish provides corrosion resistance and robust service life. IP65 sealing allows for use in indoor or outdoor environments and the concealed padlock feature enables secure closure in all situations.

