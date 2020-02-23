Blades Direct Reviews and BladesDirect.net Reviews Announces Joe Wagner as New COO

Press Releases BladesDirect.net Press Release

Blades Direct LLC (BladesDirect.net), an online distributor of diamond tools, saws, and blades, is excited to announce Joe Wagner as new COO.

Charlote, NC, February 23, 2020



Joe’s immediate focus will be on the growth of the company financials, Blades Direct brand and market share. He will immediately take over ownership of all vendor and partner relationships to drive improve operations and sales performance. He will oversee staffing programs designed to attract the highest caliber of talent and own the improvement of customer satisfaction programs.



“What I find most compelling about joining Blades Direct is the culture of growth and excellence,” said Wagner. “I will be implementing aggressive growth programs that are aimed to grow the company by a multiple of 5 over the 2020 – 2023 period”. In addition to the above, Joe will have ownership over the business strategies and will participate in the expansion activities (investments, acquisitions and corporate alliances) to grow the company.



About Blades Direct:

BladesDirect.net offers free gifts with each customer order. Further ensuring satisfaction, BladesDirect.net offers a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.



As an exclusive distributor of Cut Master Diamond Products, Blades Direct offers world class customer service and fast turnaround times for its diamond blade orders. Every order is expected to be delivered within 2 to 5 business days, and 100% order accuracy is assured.



In addition to Cut Master products, Blades Direct also offers variety of tools for both large and small jobs. Expert telephone representatives are available to assist current or potential customers with any questions they may have.



Blades Direct and BladesDirect.net will continue to work hard to remain the most competitive and modern diamond blade company in the world.



Eric Gervais

855-225-2337



www.bladesdirect.net



