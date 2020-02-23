Securisyn Medical Selected to te West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP)

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Securisyn Medical Press Release

www.westcoastctip.org Highlands Ranch, CO, February 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Securisyn Medical LLC, dedicated to inspiring the world to collaborate to make airway management safer, announced today that the company has been selected to join The West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP), a pediatric medical device accelerator centered at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) and the University of Southern California (USC). Securisyn, a Colorado-based medical device company, has been working to develop an innovative pediatric endotracheal tube (ETT) securement device that leverages the novel locking stabilizer technology of its recently FDA-cleared adult ETT stabilization system, SolidAIRity™ III, with the aim of reducing the rate of unplanned extubation (UE) - the premature, unplanned removal of a life-sustaining breathing tube - in children.“We are excited to collaborate with key stakeholders in the CTIP network to help us further optimize and ultimately commercialize our life-saving pediatric airway solution to decrease the incidence and associated costs of UE, while improving safety and peace of mind for caregivers, patients and families. Our novel and proprietary approach to smooth tube securement uniquely positions us to address the significant impact of UE in over 100,000 Neonatal and Pediatric Intensive Care Units (NICU and PICU) patients that receive invasive mechanical ventilation through an endotracheal tube to maintain their breathing and adequate oxygenation,” said Mark Bruning, President and CEO of Securisyn Medical.Dr. Arthur Kanowitz, Securisyn’s Chairman, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer, added, “Unfortunately, mechanical ventilation in these ICU’s is prone to a variety of complications including those associated with UE. In the NICU, UE occurs at a median rate of 18.2% resulting in more than 14,000 episodes annually and in the PICU at a median rate of 8.0% resulting in nearly 2,000 events. UE is a dangerous and costly safety event often leading to hypoxia, hypercarbia, airway trauma, ventilator associated pneumonia, cerebral hemorrhage, and death. The complications of UE result in a significantly increased ICU length of stay at an estimated total cost of nearly $600M yearly.”CTIP, established in 2011 and first funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2013, promotes the commercialization and clinical use of pediatric medical device technology. “To date, CTIP has supported 87 portfolio companies developing medical devices for children. Our consortium spans 10, and soon to be 11, institutions across the West Coast in addition to government, regional, national & international ecosystem partners, enabling CTIP to support innovators through the total product lifecycle. We are excited by Securisyn’s enthusiasm to develop an endotracheal tube (ETT) securement device specifically for children, an underserved population. We encourage more medical device innovators to consider pediatrics,” said Kathryne Cooper, MBA, Co-Director of CTIP.About Securisyn Medical, LLC.Securisyn Medical, LLC (www.securisyn.com) headquartered in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is an innovative medical technology and solutions company dedicated to enhancing ventilated patient safety, preventing unplanned extubation and its associated complications, providing peace of mind for patients, their families, and practitioners and decreasing healthcare costs through ethical, profitable, and sustainable business practices. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to eliminate preventable deaths related to airway management.About CTIPThe West Coast Consortium for Technology & Innovation in Pediatrics (CTIP) (www.westcoastctip.org) is an FDA-funded pediatric MedTech accelerator centered at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Our goal is to facilitate the development, production, and distribution of pediatric medical devices by identifying companies working in the space and providing advice, networking, and direct and indirect financial support on the road to commercialization.Contacts:Securisyn MedicalJosh HerringtonDirector of Marketing+1-720-990-4009Contacts:CTIPinfo@westcoastctip.orgwww.westcoastctip.org Contact Information Securisyn Medical

