Press Releases Warrior Fitness Camp Press Release

Receive press releases from Warrior Fitness Camp: By Email RSS Feeds: Warrior Fitness Camp Supports Robert Irvine’s "Crunch For A Vet Challenge"

Davie, FL, February 23, 2020 --(



Warrior Fitness Camp is a huge supporter of service men and women. They have many service men and women as part of their fitness community. All classes will be free for the public to attend that are not members of Warrior Fitness Camp to support the cause.



Coach Joey owner of Warrior Fitness Camp said that he is especially excited to be part of this foundation challenge because of the large community of service men and women they have in their gym. He said that they give ten percent military discount on memberships to those that served the nation.



Warrior Fitness Camp was contacted by a member of Robert Irvine's FitCrunch team asking to be part of the challenge because of the passion and drive of WFC's community that they saw on social media.



The idea behind the Crunch For A Vet Challenge is to reach $25,000 dollars to purchase an all-terrain powered wheel chair for a severely wounded veteran. The Crunch For A Vet Challenge is taking place all of February 2020. Davie, FL, February 23, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Warrior Fitness Camp supports Robert Irvine’s Crunch For A Vet Challenge on February 25th 2020 in Davie Florida. All small group personal training classes will do three minutes of crunches to see how many they can tally up. Each crunch is worth one dollar in which Robert Irvine's Foundation will pay out.Warrior Fitness Camp is a huge supporter of service men and women. They have many service men and women as part of their fitness community. All classes will be free for the public to attend that are not members of Warrior Fitness Camp to support the cause.Coach Joey owner of Warrior Fitness Camp said that he is especially excited to be part of this foundation challenge because of the large community of service men and women they have in their gym. He said that they give ten percent military discount on memberships to those that served the nation.Warrior Fitness Camp was contacted by a member of Robert Irvine's FitCrunch team asking to be part of the challenge because of the passion and drive of WFC's community that they saw on social media.The idea behind the Crunch For A Vet Challenge is to reach $25,000 dollars to purchase an all-terrain powered wheel chair for a severely wounded veteran. The Crunch For A Vet Challenge is taking place all of February 2020. Contact Information Warrior Fitness Camp

Joseph Salpietro

305-332-2281



www.warriorfitnesscamp.com



Click here to view the list of recent Press Releases from Warrior Fitness Camp