Australian Company Named as APAC Partner for Game-Changing Education Mobile Device Management Platform

www.mobileguardian.com Hobart, Australia, February 26, 2020 --( PR.com )-- Australian IT service provider Anderson Morgan is pleased to announce that they have been named the Asia-Pacific partner of Mobile Guardian – a game-changing mobile device management (MDM) platform designed specifically for schools.Mobile Guardian has been successfully launched in the US, UK and South Africa over the past two years, with more than 50 US school districts utilising the platform to manage over 150,000 school- and student-owned devices across 530 schools. With its enterprise-grade mobile device management features, classroom management tools for teachers, and on- and off-campus web filtering with a parental control portal; Mobile Guardian is a proven MDM solution built from the ground up for the education market.As APAC partner, Anderson Morgan will be distributing Mobile Guardian throughout Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific – as well as India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and South Korea.Anderson Morgan are now actively engaging with schools, education departments and private school bodies about how to best deliver the platform across their environments, with the ability to provide live online demos and free 30-day trials to any schools or Education Departments wanting to learn more.With one international reseller already signed on, Anderson Morgan will be launching a reseller partner network in the coming weeks to help widen the reach of Mobile Guardian through the APAC region.“Anderson Morgan is thrilled to join the Mobile Guardian family,” said Raoul Anderson, CEO and co-founder of Anderson Morgan. “We are excited to help provide schools around Australia, New Zealand and the APAC region with the education industry’s leading mobile device management solution.“With its school and district level MDM functionality, classroom management tools, and powerful web filtering capabilities, Mobile Guardian fits perfectly as part of our recommended technology stack as a complete solution for schools.”“Mobile Guardian is very pleased to partner with Anderson Morgan and to capitalise on their extensive experience in both the education and corporate sectors,” said Patrick Lawson, CEO, Mobile Guardian.“With Anderson Morgan's comprehensive understanding of cloud-based security, Mobile Guardian was a natural extension to the managed services already on offer. We look forward to extending our mobile device management, classroom management and web filtering across the APAC region.”About Anderson MorganFounded in 1999, Anderson Morgan is managed IT services company with offices in Hobart, Launceston and Ulverstone. Specialising in cybersecurity, disaster recovery, and strategic ICT consulting, Anderson Morgan’s highly trained team deliver tailor-made solutions to customers of all shapes and sizes with one simple goal: to ensure your business is never held back by technology.Anderson Morgan. Business Enabled.About Mobile GuardianDesigned for education, Mobile Guardian simplifies mobile device management (MDM) like never before. The powerful Mobile Guardian platform gives schools unparalleled control and visibility over all Android, Chromebook, iOS or macOS devices. Create safe and secure environments for your students, whenever they are online. No matter your mobile learning strategy, Mobile Guardian has it covered.www.mobileguardian.com Contact Information Anderson Morgan

