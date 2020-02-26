Sparky Animation’s Dinosaur Train Launches Season 2 in China with ByteDance

Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site Press Releases Sparky Animation Press Release

If a spark could light an entire forest, an entire generation of children in China will be thrilled and lit with the premiere launch of critically acclaimed Children’s animated series, “Dinosaur Train” in China. Dinosaur Train is a highly celebrated collaboration between The Jim Henson Company and Singapore’s Sparky Animation studios. Sparky Animation co-produces and co-directs Dinosaur Train together with The Jim Henson Company.

Dinosaur Train is a much-loved multiple award winning, 10 year-long children’s animated series that is already into its fifth season in the US, ever since its inaugural debut on PBS KIDS in September 2009. The series has consistently been ranked as one of the top pre-school shows and currently airs daily on PBS KIDS, the PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, and PBS KIDS digital platforms. It is by far, the highest-rated preschooler program in PBS’s television history.



Dinosaur Train is not only well received in the US but has also been aired in over 175 countries across the globe with key broadcast partners, including TVO and TFO (Canada), Nickelodeon (U.K.), Disney Channel (Germany), NETFLIX, France 5 (France), RTVE Clan (Spain) SVT (Sweden), NRK (Norway), YLE (Finland), Canal+ (Poland) and Channel 1 (Russia). And in Asia, Dinosaur Train has aired in Mediacorp, Starhub and Singtel (Singapore), Youku (China), EBS and KTH (Korea), ABC (Australia), TVNZ (New Zealand), Astro (Malaysia), Thai PBS (Thailand), Zee (India), Cignal TV (Philippines), Indovision (Indonesia) and on various regional digital platforms such as Amazon, iflix, Zoomoo and Viacom18, just to name a few.



Partnership with ByteDance, Dinosaur Train Seasons 2 to 5

Children the world over have always been fascinated with dinosaurs and with this critical partnership with Beijing based company, ByteDance Technology, this will catapult the series to greater heights.



Already a legend in China and having proven its capability in delivering entertainment through digital technology across borders and different cultures, Dinosaur Train can finally make greater strides in the second largest consumer market in the world, after the US. ByteDance is the operator of the globally successful video app, Tiktok and has IPTV, broadcasting platforms and capabilities in China. Dinosaur Train rights for Seasons 2 to 5 were bought from Beijing based intellectual property rights company, CAWRO Digital Technology Co., Ltd. under license from Sparky Animation Pte. Ltd.



“After extensive research and meticulous planning, it is our utmost pleasure to have found a strategic and dependable distribution partner, CAWRO, for Dinosaur Train in China. Collectively, all parties have the common intention to work cohesively and to make this journey of bringing Dinosaur Train to greater heights in China, a memorable and worthwhile experience.” -KC Wong, CEO & Founder of Sparky Animation & Emofront



Dinosaur Train is a highly celebrated collaboration between The Jim Henson Company and Singapore’s Sparky Animation studios. Sparky Animation co-produces and co-directs Dinosaur Train together with The Jim Henson Company.



About Sparky Animation

Sparky Animation, which commenced operations in 2006, is headquartered in Singapore. The company is an accomplished animation production and original content development company, which is renowned for its capability in co-production, work-for-hire and licensing of Intellectual Properties.



The track record for the past 6 years is a testament to Sparky’s ability in delivering results with a spark. It has produced animation of more than 250 hours (26 series/seasons) in duration. Many of these shows have been broadcasted on major broadcasters and online streaming providers in more than 100 territories worldwide.



The company has collaborated with internationally acclaim producers worldwide and has invested, co-directed and co-produced several notable animation series including Dinosaur Train, Ruff-Ruff, Tweet & Dave, Jack, Fleabag Monkeyface, One Stormy Night and Mr Moon.



Sparky Animation has also proven to be highly efficient and competent in delivering large scale outsourced animation projects such as Doc McStuffins, Motown Magic, Bill & Tony, Miraculous Ladybug, Freej, Henry Hugglemonsters, Tobot V, Mandoos, Siraj, just to name a few.



Edwin Lai

+65 6281 0310



https://sparkyanim.com/



